Reacher Season 2's Rotten Tomatoes Score Is A Huge Win For Prime Video

Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is back for "Reacher" Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video, and he's doing more than just gathering some old allies to solve a murder. He's bringing some good tidings that are bound to make the creatives behind the scenes happy, as the second season currently stands at a highly coveted 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, with 27 reviews as of this writing. Viewers also seem happy with what they're seeing in the pulpy action series, as "Reacher" Season 2 has an audience score of 84%.

While those numbers can and likely will change as more reviews come in, it does suggest the series remains on solid footing. After all, "Reacher" Season 1 has a 92% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes with 75 reviews on the board. Season 2 keeps the good times rolling, with reviewers enjoying an action-packed show that doesn't take itself too seriously. Gabriel Tate of The Daily Telegraph lauded the new season, "While the investigative work is absorbing and the badinage lively enough, it boils down to the ultraviolence, which is relentlessly inventive and overblown."

By the sound of it, "Reacher" does precisely what it sets out to do — offer fun entertainment that aims to get fists pumping rather than make viewers think too hard.