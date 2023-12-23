Denzel Washington Replaces Jonathan Majors As Kang In Stunning MCU Fanart

On December 18, Jonathan Majors was found guilty of third-degree assault and harassment. Shortly after the verdict came out, Marvel Studios announced Majors was fired. While there are certainly more important things to think about right now, such as ensuring the well-being of his victim, Grace Jabbari, many can't help but wonder what this means for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Namely, for Majors' important character, Kang the Conqueror. Some believe a recast would be most straightforward, and if Marvel's going to replace Majors, Denzel Washington would be an incredible consideration.

Instagram artist 21XFOUR created fan art depicting Washington as Kang, and it's spot-on. Not only does Washington look astonishing as Kang, but he would naturally lend a sense of gravitas to the role. After all, Kang has been set up as the next Thanos-level threat leading up to "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty." It seems natural to see the character get some semblance of closure, and since he's connected with the multiverse, any recasting could be hand-waved away by simply saying this new Kang is a variant.

The fan art was published several weeks before the verdict, but the writing was on the wall. 21XFOUR even commented, explaining the thought process behind the theoretical recasting, "Denzel, with his powerful vibe, deep acting skills, and seasoned experience, could really bring something special to this role. He's great at playing complex characters, could give Kang a unique edge, and bring that fear that we've all been missing in the MCU."