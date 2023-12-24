How Zac Efron Feels About The High School Musical Franchise 15 Years Later

Zac Efron has some beautiful things to say about "High School Musical."

One of the most recognized actors of his generation, Zac Efron is just getting started with his Hollywood takeover. A teen heartthrob-turned-comedic actor, Efron is now showcasing his dramatic range with A24's upcoming "Iron Claw." As a star of one of the most critically acclaimed films of the year, Efron is being praised for his effective and tragic performance as wrestler Kevin Von Erich.

With such a powerful, perhaps career-defining performance from Efron, it's easy to forget about the actor's humble, musical beginnings. While he already had a handful of television appearances under his belt, it was 2006's Disney Channel Original Movie "High School Musical" that turned the actor into an overnight sensation. It would be easy for Efron to be embarrassed by his early, star-making gig, but the actor is proud of his work with the Disney franchise. "It's impossible to look back on 'High School Musical' with anything except absolute love and joy," Efron told AP Entertainment. "That's my formative years. It's everything to me."

One of Disney Channel's most prominent success stories from the 2000s, "High School Musical" quickly became a premier franchise for the House of Mouse before the mainline series wrapped up in 2008 with the theatrical "High School Musical 3: Senior Year." In the fan-favorite trilogy, Efron plays high school basketball superstar Troy Bolton, whose life turns upside down after he falls for Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens) and finds himself starring in his high school's musical. While Efron has since gone on to star in several intriguing projects, it's his turn as Troy Bolton that makes him an icon for those who grew up in the 2000s.