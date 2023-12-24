How Zac Efron Feels About The High School Musical Franchise 15 Years Later
Zac Efron has some beautiful things to say about "High School Musical."
One of the most recognized actors of his generation, Zac Efron is just getting started with his Hollywood takeover. A teen heartthrob-turned-comedic actor, Efron is now showcasing his dramatic range with A24's upcoming "Iron Claw." As a star of one of the most critically acclaimed films of the year, Efron is being praised for his effective and tragic performance as wrestler Kevin Von Erich.
With such a powerful, perhaps career-defining performance from Efron, it's easy to forget about the actor's humble, musical beginnings. While he already had a handful of television appearances under his belt, it was 2006's Disney Channel Original Movie "High School Musical" that turned the actor into an overnight sensation. It would be easy for Efron to be embarrassed by his early, star-making gig, but the actor is proud of his work with the Disney franchise. "It's impossible to look back on 'High School Musical' with anything except absolute love and joy," Efron told AP Entertainment. "That's my formative years. It's everything to me."
One of Disney Channel's most prominent success stories from the 2000s, "High School Musical" quickly became a premier franchise for the House of Mouse before the mainline series wrapped up in 2008 with the theatrical "High School Musical 3: Senior Year." In the fan-favorite trilogy, Efron plays high school basketball superstar Troy Bolton, whose life turns upside down after he falls for Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens) and finds himself starring in his high school's musical. While Efron has since gone on to star in several intriguing projects, it's his turn as Troy Bolton that makes him an icon for those who grew up in the 2000s.
Zac Efron doesn't regret the High School Musical films
Following the release of "High School Musical," the actor doubled down on light-hearted, teen-centric roles, appearing in films like "17 Again" and "New Year's Eve." But once his time as Troy Bolton wrapped up, Zac Efron's career took an intriguing turn, with the actor focusing heavily on comedy, receiving praise for his performances in films like Seth Rogen's "Neighbors" and the rom-com "That Awkward Moment."
Since then, Efron has continued to make intriguing choices in a career filled with highs. From working with Harmony Korine on the psychedelic "The Beach Bum" to headlining his very own travel show on Netflix, Efron is a star who makes bold moves. Because of that, it's sort of adorable how he's so grateful about his start with "High School Musical." Continuing his chat with AP Entertainment, the actor revealed he doesn't have any remorse about playing Troy Bolton. "I don't look back on it with any sort of, I don't know, like regret or anything like that, that's impossible. It's like, that's who I was at that time and I'm very proud of it," the actor said, before declaring "'High School Musical' is one of the coolest things ever."
In mid-December, before the debut of "The Iron Claw," Efron received a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. There, during his speech, he shouted out his "High School Musical" director Kenny Ortega and franchise producer Bill Borden (via USA Today), saying, "You guys were both instrumental in giving me my start in 'High School Musical.' And for that, I'm just eternally, eternally grateful. You have no idea. I still think about it every day."
Zac Efron explains his acting philosophy
It would have been easy for Zac Efron to ride on the coattails of "High School Musical" and focus on more light-hearted fare, but the actor is not interested in that approach. In recent years, Efron has demonstrated a diverse range, taking on roles that have strategically propelled his career. From his menacing turn as serial killer Ted Bundy in "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," to his performance in the Vietnam War dramedy "The Greatest Beer Run Ever," Efron consistently seeks projects that challenge him. "You have to grow and evolve," Efron told Metro in 2022. "This was part of something I promised myself when I was young – if it doesn't scare me or it's not [making me] nervous or it's not challenging or it's not maybe something only I could do, or only I could figure out with 100% of my effort... is it worth doing?"
Perhaps the most challenging role Efron has taken on this date is starring as Kevin Von Erich in "The Iron Claw." To portray the pro wrestler, Efron trained diligently, telling ExtraTV that it took 6 to 7 months to physically prepare for the film. To achieve Von Erich's towering physique, the star bulked up considerably to gain 15 pounds of muscle for the role. "I allowed it to take over my life, it became my primary goal," Efron said. "It was kind of centered around achieving that aesthetic."