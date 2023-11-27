How High School Musical Changed Zac Efron Forever

There's nothing that captures the attention of movie fans more than a breakout performance that launches a previously unknown talent into full-blown stardom. Maybe it's someone who becomes a fan-favorite after landing a big leading role or receives widespread acclaim for their surprisingly strong performance. But it's always astonishing to see a new name suddenly rise. It's even better when that unexpected star continues to evolve and grow as an actor — resulting in them becoming more notable and beloved as they take on larger parts. When thinking about actors who define what that process is all about, one of the biggest names that comes to mind is Zac Efron.

Ever since Efron played Troy Bolton in "High School Musical," he's become a household name and a genuine movie star. From his reemergence in adult comedies like "Neighbors" to his award-worthy performances in "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile" and "The Iron Claw," Efron's evolution as an actor is stunning. However, it's always worthwhile to take a trip down memory lane and look back at his breakout role in "High School Musical." So, let's look at how "High School Musical" changed Efron forever.