How High School Musical Changed Zac Efron Forever
There's nothing that captures the attention of movie fans more than a breakout performance that launches a previously unknown talent into full-blown stardom. Maybe it's someone who becomes a fan-favorite after landing a big leading role or receives widespread acclaim for their surprisingly strong performance. But it's always astonishing to see a new name suddenly rise. It's even better when that unexpected star continues to evolve and grow as an actor — resulting in them becoming more notable and beloved as they take on larger parts. When thinking about actors who define what that process is all about, one of the biggest names that comes to mind is Zac Efron.
Ever since Efron played Troy Bolton in "High School Musical," he's become a household name and a genuine movie star. From his reemergence in adult comedies like "Neighbors" to his award-worthy performances in "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile" and "The Iron Claw," Efron's evolution as an actor is stunning. However, it's always worthwhile to take a trip down memory lane and look back at his breakout role in "High School Musical." So, let's look at how "High School Musical" changed Efron forever.
Efron became widely recognized
Once "High School Musical" became a phenomenon, Zac Efron dealt with a common occurrence as a celebrity — public recognition. With his face plastered on various lunchboxes and backpacks, it wasn't long until fans were able to spot him when he was off-set. He suddenly went from being any other person you could pass on the street to someone who would be approached by people for a picture. That new notoriety was surely a weird feeling for Efron, and it's something he's still not used to years later.
While appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Efron discussed how being noticed by fans has taken some adjusting and told a story where he was asked for a photo at an unexpected time. When Efron spent time in Papua New Guinea with a local tribe, he mentioned that they not only knew who he was, but that they also wanted to take pictures with him on their smartphones. "We FaceTimed their cousins and their wives and people that were living in other places all over the world," he said. "It was pretty wild." At that point, he was in disbelief at how well-known he truly was. However, it's a moment that defined how "High School Musical" put Efron on the map — literally everywhere.
He was labeled a heartthrob
If being recognized by large masses of people wasn't enough for Zac Efron to handle, "High School Musical" also labeled him as a heartthrob. Given that the franchise saw him play Troy Bolton — East High's star basketball player and arguably the most popular kid in school — it's not surprising that he was stereotypically idolized for his looks. Soon after the first film became successful, Efron appeared on multiple teen magazine covers and heard his growing circle of fans continually scream his name at events. He essentially felt the same adoration that most boy bands do and embodied all the qualities of a classic heartthrob. But he didn't exactly love that title.
In a 2012 interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Efron expressed his displeasure with being tagged with the term heartthrob. "I can't explain to you what it's like to be a heartthrob. I don't think I am a heartthrob," he explained. When asked what he thought about the word itself, he said, "I hate it. It follows you around, but you don't deserve it."
While it's understandable why Efron didn't like being called a heartthrob as it added undesired pressures, it's something that's heavily tied to his legacy with "High School Musical" and a key reason he's continually adored by his fans.
He learned how to dance
Although Zac Efron's dancing prowess is a distinct element of what made him so fun to watch in the "High School Musical" movies, he wasn't always a strong dancer. Honestly, he didn't really know how to dance before the films, and his work within this franchise forced him to add a new skill to his performing repertoire.
In an interview with BBC Radio 1, Efron reflected on how he was far from a pro when he filmed "High School Musical." "I didn't know how to dance during those 'High School Musical' movies," he said. "I was just a kid, like from the street, an actor scraping by."
By the end of the franchise, though, his dancing skills were at an all-time high, and they likely helped him earn roles in films like "Hairspray" and "The Greatest Showman." Not to mention, he still does the occasional dance video on TikTok and collaborates with other celebrities from time to time. Efron might've started "High School Musical" with no real moves of his own, but his time in the franchise taught him how to bust a move.
Efron demanded to sing for second and third HSM films
While it's not unusual for actors to make demands during production since they're just as pivotal to the creative process, many fans probably don't know about the request Zac Efron made for the second and third "High School Musical" movies. After the first film, he reportedly insisted that he sing for the sequels. Now, while that might seem like an odd request to fans, it was a big deal since Efron didn't sing any of his songs in the original "High School Musical." Instead of his singing voice being used, his parts on songs were performed by Drew Seeley. So, Seeley's voice is actually what fans heard on all the CDs they listened to and re-runs they watched.
Efron was frustrated by this and it made him determined to see his voice used in the sequels. "That was a very huge point for me," he said in a 2007 interview with Orlando Sentinel. "I had to put my foot down and fight to get my voice on these tracks." So, along with Efron getting his voice used for the sequels' songs, he also took advantage of a valuable moment to make a demand as an actor. There's nothing like learning a valuable lesson like that so early in your career, and it was a pivotal moment for Efron's legacy in the franchise.
Efron saw a huge pay bump after HSM
One of the bigger, more under-discussed perks of Zac Efron's work in the "High School Musical" franchise is the huge pay bump he eventually got. Although most would probably assume that he didn't get paid much during his tenure in the franchise because he wasn't a well-known name yet, the numbers will likely surprise people.
According to multiple reports, Efron earned about $100,000 for the first "High School Musical" movie. While that might sound like a lot, it doesn't compare to the $3 to $5 million he was reportedly given for the third film. Given Efron's star status by "High School Musical 3: Senior Year," it's fair to say that he was one of the highest-paid people in the film.
Efron's paycheck for "High School Musical" was only a stepping stone for where his career earnings would go, though. With each new starring role he attained, his net worth rose. Now, he has a net worth of roughly $25 million. Despite having a very nice pay stub after the first "High School Musical" movie, Efron's salary has only grown, and it's quite a remarkable stat that further highlights his evolution as an actor.
HSM led Efron to be typecast
Since "High School Musical" distinguished Zac Efron as a heartthrob and put his face directly in the public eye, some people only saw him as a good-looking Disney star. With his lack of notable performances prior to "High School Musical," his time as Troy Bolton was all anyone saw him as, and his public image didn't help. Just like his character, many simply identified him as an attractive actor who rode off his physical and musical talents. While those attributes seemed perfect for some of his eventual parts, it nearly cost him one of his more lauded roles at the peak of his "High School Musical" fame.
While Efron's performance as Link Larkin in "Hairspray" is one of the actor's more iconic characters, director Adam Shankman didn't want to cast him at first. In a Director's Diary for BroadwayWorld.com, Shankman discussed how hesitant he was about auditioning Efron because he embodied too much of that Disney brand charm. "I thought he was too Disney and [I] didn't really understand what was so special about him," said Shankman. "... Once I told him to stop smiling and read [the lines] again with a little smoke in his voice, arch his eyebrow, and give me a wink when he met me; I suddenly knew I had found my Link."
Efron was rightfully picked for Link, but it's wild to think how "High School Musical" caused him to be typecast so early in his career.
He became conflicted about his time as Troy
Despite all the fame and fortune that came with Zac Efron's time in the "High School Musical" franchise, it wasn't all rosy. As mentioned throughout, his performance as Troy Bolton defined him. It influenced everyone's perspective of him and caused him issues when he tried to audition for other roles. At one point, it led him to despise Troy, and he belted out his frustrations during a 2021 interview with Men's Journal.
"The second we finished the first one ... I was, like, 17," said Efron. "And I said, 'Guys, you know this is not at all what I want to do?' And they were like, 'Really?'" He then went deeper into his disdain for Troy, which left him regretful and annoyed about the role years later.
"I step back and look at myself and I still want to kick that guy's a** sometimes," said Efron. "Like, f*** that guy. He's done some kind of cool things with some cool people, he did that one thing ['Neighbors'] that was funny, but I mean he's still just that f***ing kid from ['High School Musical']." Thankfully, Efron has embraced his time as Troy and even said that he'd be willing to reprise the role for a "High School Musical" reboot.
Efron dealt with addiction and personal struggles
While Zac Efron enjoyed some of the perks of being famous, there were times when it caused some turmoil in his life. The pressure he dealt with from the success of the "High School Musical" movies was a lot for him to process. "When you have success young ... You have to accept the moments of glory but also a great responsibility," Efron said during a 2014 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "And that responsibility, to some degree, involves being a role model."
Efron struggled with that new pressure alongside a whole host of issues — including alcoholism, dating woes, and feeling uncomfortable with himself — that embodied the pitfalls of being a rising Hollywood celebrity. The long history of Disney's overbearing rules for its actors didn't help him either, and he was stuck at a gutting low point in his life. However, Efron eventually found a turning point, and although he believed that his addiction would be a never-ending struggle, his attendance at Alcoholic Anonymous meetings and therapy sessions have helped him considerably.
"I just started going," he said. "And I think it's changed my life. I'm much more comfortable in my own skin. Things are so much easier now."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
He gained a new perspective on HSM's impact
Because Zac Efron went through so much — both personally and professionally — throughout the "High School Musical" films, he's continually thought about the franchise's impact on the fans. While there were troubling times for him during and after the films ended, he's found appreciation for the positive memories he still has and the strong bond between his cast members that made it so enjoyable.
In a 2019 interview with BBC Radio 1, Efron dissected the final scene of the first film and the emotions of the cast while filming it. "We were just friends doing what we loved and I believe that was my affirmation," he explained. "If it's this much fun and people like it that much, you must be providing them some sort of service."
The experience let Efron reflect on how thankful he was to have that experience so young, and he actually expressed love to his former castmates and the fans as well. Although there were some rough patches for him due to the immediate achievements of "High School Musical," the greater impact of the franchise and his efforts within it are much clearer to him now.
Efron broke out of High School Musical through Bundy
Although Zac Efron eventually came to terms with his "High School Musical" era, he still tried to break the mold those films created for him. Troy Bolton presented Efron as a squeaky-clean popular kid with some athletic and singing skills. But, that wasn't landing him a ton of interesting roles that let him explore his range. That's what made his performances in films like "Neighbors" and "Baywatch" so pivotal, as they redefined the type of comedic star he could be. However, he truly broke away from his typical perception when he played serial killer Ted Bundy in "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile."
For Efron, his role as Bundy meant more to him than just straying away from the image "High School Musical" established for him. Rather, the unique depiction of Bundy's personality and the film's intriguing storytelling angle attracted him to the part. Yet, his performance displayed a sickening chameleon-like charm and underlying evil that no one could stop talking about. Many found it to be the most compelling aspect of the entire film, and his performance really highlighted his acting ability. So, even though Efron didn't seem to have intentions of changing people's perception of him by playing Bundy, he ended up doing just that.
Efron's co-stars still joke about High School Musical with him
Zac Efron might have reworked his image over the years through the variety of characters he's portrayed, but that doesn't mean his co-stars don't take the time to acknowledge his "High School Musical" days. During a Q&A for the wrestling biopic "The Iron Claw," Efron and his co-star Stanley Simons talked about how Simons would sing songs from "High School Musical" to him during the production's downtime. "I sung [some of 'Breaking Free'] to Zac when I was playing my music scene," said Simons. "That was definitely a life experience that I'll never forget."
Frankly, it's hard to blame Simons for taking the opportunity since he also mentioned that it was surreal for him to work with someone like Efron — who he watched on TV as a kid. Efron also discussed how he was sort of caught off guard but found it fun, and Simons revealed that Efron coached him on how to sing it better.
Despite Efron being over a decade removed from "High School Musical," it's still something that even his most recent co-stars remind him of and pay tribute to when they can.