Chicago Med Star Jessy Schram Reveals Season 9 Premiere Plot Details
After a lengthy hiatus, "Chicago Med" is returning to offer fans another helping of high-stakes medical drama with Season 9. Viewers are eager to see what the next chapter holds for the team at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, especially in the wake of Season 8 shaking up the status quo with the exit of Nick Gehlfuss' Will Halstead. While details on the new season are still mostly under wraps, one member of the cast has offered up a few intriguing tidbits — including the reveal of an unexpected temporal twist — on the Season 9 premiere.
In a brief interview with TV Line, "Chicago Med" star Jessy Schram noted that while Season 9 will address several lingering plot threads from the previous installment, the series is set to undergo a significant time jump. "I know that we're going to be coming in on a different beat," the actor explained. "We're not picking up exactly where we left off, so there's a bit of time that's gone [by]."
As for just how extensive of a time jump the "Chicago Med" Season 9 premiere will entail is unclear. The gap between the end of Season 8 and the start of Season 9 amounts to roughly eight months of real-world time, so it's possible that the show could simply pick up with a similar amount of in-universe time having passed between seasons. Nonetheless, it's also possible that the series could jump ahead even further.
What else should fans know about Chicago Med Season 9?
Apart from the unexpected time jump in the "Chicago Med" Season 9 premiere, Jessy Schram told TV Line about one particular plot thread that will continue into the new season. The final few episodes of Season 8 see things getting complicated for Schram's Dr. Hannah Asher and Steven Weber's Dr. Dean Archer. Right as a hint of romance seems to be brewing between the pair, Dean's son, Sean (Luigi Sottile), admits he has feelings for Hannah. "I think it'll be really interesting to see what happens with Archer and where that friendship and relationship is going," Schram teased.
Apart from that storyline, Schram has some personal hopes for what Season 9 will focus on in terms of her own character. "I'd love to see what's developed at the hospital in terms of the women care for Hannah, and then of course see where she is in her recovery," the actor explained. "And I don't know, maybe there's some love interests along the way?"
Whatever the case, it seems that Season 9 is shaping up to be an eventful season for Hannah and the rest of the "Chicago Med" crew. Fans should also expect to see the mainstays joined by some new blood, with a certain Marvel actor getting added in a key role to the upcoming season. For the full blowout on "Chicago Med" Season 9, fans should look to the show's return on January 17.