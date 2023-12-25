Chicago Med Star Jessy Schram Reveals Season 9 Premiere Plot Details

After a lengthy hiatus, "Chicago Med" is returning to offer fans another helping of high-stakes medical drama with Season 9. Viewers are eager to see what the next chapter holds for the team at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, especially in the wake of Season 8 shaking up the status quo with the exit of Nick Gehlfuss' Will Halstead. While details on the new season are still mostly under wraps, one member of the cast has offered up a few intriguing tidbits — including the reveal of an unexpected temporal twist — on the Season 9 premiere.

In a brief interview with TV Line, "Chicago Med" star Jessy Schram noted that while Season 9 will address several lingering plot threads from the previous installment, the series is set to undergo a significant time jump. "I know that we're going to be coming in on a different beat," the actor explained. "We're not picking up exactly where we left off, so there's a bit of time that's gone [by]."

As for just how extensive of a time jump the "Chicago Med" Season 9 premiere will entail is unclear. The gap between the end of Season 8 and the start of Season 9 amounts to roughly eight months of real-world time, so it's possible that the show could simply pick up with a similar amount of in-universe time having passed between seasons. Nonetheless, it's also possible that the series could jump ahead even further.