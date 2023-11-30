Chicago Med Season 9 Adds Marvel Actor In A Key Role

After losing a couple of key cast members during Season 8, the 9th season of "Chicago Med" is set to add a fresh face with some firepower behind it to its roster of dedicated doctors. Luke Mitchell — who played Lincoln Campbell on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" during its 2nd and 3rd seasons — will be joining the show as the tentatively-named Dr. Mitch Ripley, according to Deadline. An emergency room attendant, Dr. Ripley is coping with a difficult past. His connection to the hospital comes through Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt), whom he apparently knew before his time in Chicago. You can expect to see him in the first episode of Season 9, which will premiere on January 17, 2024.

This is a nice rebound for "Chicago Med," which lost Brian Tee's Dr. Ethan Choi and Dr. Will Halstead, played by Nick Gehlfuss, during its previous season. Both characters said their goodbyes to be with the ladies they love – April Sexton (YaYa Dacosta) and Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto), respectively — resulting in a string of happy endings on a drama that doesn't often allow its characters to dwell in joy. The jury's out as to how Mitchell will meld with the rest of the cast, but his very busy career indicates that he's likely to fit right into the hectic emergency room at Chicago Gaffney Medical Center.