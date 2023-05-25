Is Nick Gehlfuss Really Leaving Chicago Med?

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 8, Episode 22

Season 8 of "Chicago Med" is certainly a whirlwind of emotional turns, though probably one of the biggest upsets is that the Gaffney Medical Center goes under new ownership. Of course the hospital shifting to a for-profit venture upsets many of the doctors like Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss), and they direct much up their frustration at the hospital's new owner Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz). Dayton is immensely proud of his realistic Operating Room 2.0, though the doctors of "Chicago Med" aren't the biggest fans – which is probably why Halstead decides to help sabotage the O.R. 2.0, take all of the blame, and then resign. It doesn't take a lot of realize that this means that Halstead is living "Chicago Med," at least for a good bit of time.

In an interview with TVLine, Gehlfuss was asked what went into his decision to leave "Chicago Med," and he replied, "Well, it was a difficult decision, but I felt, maybe like a few months ago, that I was getting to the point of taking Dr. Halstead as far as I could go with him. A difficult decision because, of course, I have for the last eight years grown with a fantastic group of people, and they have become a family, they really have. We use that word a lot, but it's the only one that makes sense, and it's also a community of artists."