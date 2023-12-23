Cobra Kai's Peyton List Almost Had A Part In A Beloved Spider-Man Movie

Every actor has to start somewhere, and for Peyton List, that start was Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 2" ... or at least an alternate cut where her character made it into the final film.

During an appearance on The Two-Men Show, List discussed her career, including a chance meeting with some acting agents when she was just a 6-year-old kid. The only problem was that the duo was more interested in her twin brother, Spencer, than in her. "[The agents] approached him on the Staten Island ferry in New York, and they were like, 'This kid has it. He's so handsome. We want to sign him.' And I was like, 'Hey, I've always wanted to do it!' They were like, 'No, you don't look alike. You're like the ugly twin, so move aside.' No, I'm not kidding!"

Fortunately, List's mother was more than willing to stand up for her daughter. She brought both of them to a meeting with the agents, and while the pair still wanted only to sign Spencer, her mother insisted they would either sign both of them or neither. That's the kind of hardball you don't usually see, even with professional managers, but it worked, and both List siblings got signed, eventually leading to them getting cast in "Spider-Man 2" as two kids "basically fighting over how to spell Spider-Man." The scene was ultimately cut, but List at least got her foot in the door at a young age and eventually went through a stunning transformation from Disney Channel actor to "Cobra Kai" star.