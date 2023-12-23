Cobra Kai's Peyton List Almost Had A Part In A Beloved Spider-Man Movie
Every actor has to start somewhere, and for Peyton List, that start was Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 2" ... or at least an alternate cut where her character made it into the final film.
During an appearance on The Two-Men Show, List discussed her career, including a chance meeting with some acting agents when she was just a 6-year-old kid. The only problem was that the duo was more interested in her twin brother, Spencer, than in her. "[The agents] approached him on the Staten Island ferry in New York, and they were like, 'This kid has it. He's so handsome. We want to sign him.' And I was like, 'Hey, I've always wanted to do it!' They were like, 'No, you don't look alike. You're like the ugly twin, so move aside.' No, I'm not kidding!"
Fortunately, List's mother was more than willing to stand up for her daughter. She brought both of them to a meeting with the agents, and while the pair still wanted only to sign Spencer, her mother insisted they would either sign both of them or neither. That's the kind of hardball you don't usually see, even with professional managers, but it worked, and both List siblings got signed, eventually leading to them getting cast in "Spider-Man 2" as two kids "basically fighting over how to spell Spider-Man." The scene was ultimately cut, but List at least got her foot in the door at a young age and eventually went through a stunning transformation from Disney Channel actor to "Cobra Kai" star.
Peyton List had another chance to join a Spider-Man property later
"Spider-Man 2" is often referred to as one of the best Spider-Man movies ever, so it really would've been a feather in Peyton List's cap to have a role in it at a young age, no matter how small. But it set her on the right path, and she quickly landed successful gigs on TV shows like "All My Children" and other films like "27 Dresses." And while her role in "Spider-Man 2" ended up on the cutting room floor, it wouldn't be the last time she had a chance to star in a Spidey project.
10 years after "Spider-Man 2" came out, List had a voiceover role in the animated series "Ultimate Spider-Man" where she plays Emma Ross in the Season 3 episode, "Halloween Night at the Museum" – yes, the same Emma Ross List also played in the Disney Channel series, "Jessie," where she made a name for herself. The animated episode is a crossover between "Ultimate Spider-Man" and the live-action show where Spidey (Drake Bell) needs the "Jessie" characters' help in defeating Morgan Le Fey (Grey Griffin).
List also has experience on the DC side of things, as in 2019, she voiced Batgirl in the animated movie "Batman: Hush." Still, she's due for another shot at appearing in a live-action superhero movie. List got absolutely ripped for "Cobra Kai," so she already has the physique and a good deal of training for the fight scenes required of such films, and she would make a pretty good live-action Gwen Stacy if the movies ever go down that route.