Obliterated's Grossest Nude Scene Did Use A Prosthetic (Thank Goodness)

A lot of what makes a show like "Obliterated" tick is its emphasis on shock value and just how far the action-comedy series will go to keep the audience guessing. One example of this can be found in the regular nudity and sexual content of "Obliterated," which are pervasive throughout the show's 1st season.

However, those who have watched all of "Obliterated" will know that there's one nude scene in the Netflix series that's especially shocking. It involves strike team member Trunk (Terrence Terrell) and one of the most horrific torture scenes this side of "Casino Royale." In Season 1, Episode 5 ("Shots! Shots! Shots!"), Trunk has his genitals tortured by having a small metal rod inserted into his urethra. If you're squirming at the very thought, you'll be happy to know that the actor was wearing a prosthesis during the scene.

The confirmation comes from "Obliterated" co-creator Josh Heald. "We would never put Terrence in that situation," he told Deadline. "There was a lot of manhandling and prodding. And it's not just Terrence but also Tobias [Jelinek], who plays the sadistic Ehren; he has a lot of interaction with Trunk's situation. The attitude was always to make sure that was a prosthetic and that we weren't asking somebody to be put in that vulnerable situation."