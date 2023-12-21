Obliterated's Grossest Nude Scene Did Use A Prosthetic (Thank Goodness)
A lot of what makes a show like "Obliterated" tick is its emphasis on shock value and just how far the action-comedy series will go to keep the audience guessing. One example of this can be found in the regular nudity and sexual content of "Obliterated," which are pervasive throughout the show's 1st season.
However, those who have watched all of "Obliterated" will know that there's one nude scene in the Netflix series that's especially shocking. It involves strike team member Trunk (Terrence Terrell) and one of the most horrific torture scenes this side of "Casino Royale." In Season 1, Episode 5 ("Shots! Shots! Shots!"), Trunk has his genitals tortured by having a small metal rod inserted into his urethra. If you're squirming at the very thought, you'll be happy to know that the actor was wearing a prosthesis during the scene.
The confirmation comes from "Obliterated" co-creator Josh Heald. "We would never put Terrence in that situation," he told Deadline. "There was a lot of manhandling and prodding. And it's not just Terrence but also Tobias [Jelinek], who plays the sadistic Ehren; he has a lot of interaction with Trunk's situation. The attitude was always to make sure that was a prosthetic and that we weren't asking somebody to be put in that vulnerable situation."
The creators really wanted to shock viewers with the scene
As for whether the trio of co-creators behind "Obliterated" — Josh Heald, Hayden Schlossberg, and Jon Hurwitz — expected to receive any blowback for including the brutal genital torture in their series, Schlossberg joked that they weren't even responsible for placing Trunk into the situation in the first place. "It wasn't us, it was this terrorist organization, so we blame them," he said. On a more serious note, however, Schlossberg did some explaining on how the brutal torture sequence came together and how the writing team came up with it. "You end up in a room with a bunch of writers talking about what the most painful possible thing would be that you haven't seen before, and you end up with this scene," he went on.
While the explicit torture scene in "Obliterated" is likely to scar the memories of many of the series' viewers, it does go to show the degree to which such shocking scenes will make a lasting impression. As is the case with other shocking series, like "Game of Thrones" or "The Boys," this could be just the thing that keeps viewers watching to see what's next.
In fact, that seems to be exactly what the series' creators had in mind. "We come from that era of cinema where there are moments that create big audience reactions, whether that's laughter or having to look away from the screen," Schlossberg concluded.