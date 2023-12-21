Rebel Moon: Staz Nair's Abs Mean More Than You Might Think - Exclusive

More than 17 years after King Leonidas and his 300 Spartans put on an impressive display of their washboard abs in the Zack Snyder action epic "300," the writer-director has brought another perfectly stacked human specimen to the cinematic fore for fans to marvel over.

In this instance, the well-toned six pack belongs to "Game of Thrones" veteran Staz Nair, who plays one of the band of rebels fighting tyranny in Snyder's new space epic "Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire." Nair stars as Tarak, who is one of the warriors recruited by Kora (Sofia Boutella) to fight against the sadistic soldiers of the Motherworld. Led by the brutal Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), the soldiers of a Motherworld military operation have invaded the moon of Veldt in the outer reaches of the galaxy to seize a peaceful farming settlement's crop supply and enslave the workers to produce more.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Nair said he got ripped for the role for reasons other than for the mere sake of Tarak appearing buff. "Zack is very aesthetically driven in certain ways, and not just in an objectifiable way," Nair said. "The beauty of it all is one of the amazing things of Zack's identity visually. It wasn't a pressure. It felt like an opportunity to rise to the occasion. Tarak's character, specifically, I don't think he wants people to know he's stacked."

That's not to say Nair didn't work hard to attain the look. The actor and his co-stars underwent rigorous training to get fit for "Rebel Moon," much in the way Gerard Butler got ripped to play Leonidas in "300."