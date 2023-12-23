The Last Of Us: The A-List Actor Originally In Talks To Play Joel Before Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal wasn't the only A-lister in talks to play Joel in "The Last of Us."

Early 2023 saw HBO teaming up with PlayStation Productions to debut "The Last of Us," a series based on the beloved Naughty Dog video game franchise of the same name. Like the games, the TV adaptation was widely praised. The 1st season of the post-apocalyptic action-drama garnered over 20 Emmy nominations, including a nod for outstanding lead actor for Pedro Pascal, who stars as protagonist Joel. While it's hard to imagine anyone else in the role now, it turns out that Pascal wasn't the only actor whom HBO considered for the job.

While speaking with Josh Horowitz on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, "The Last of Us" co-creator Craig Mazin revealed that Matthew McConaughey was initially considered for the part of Joel. An Oscar-winning performer with projects like "Interstellar" and "True Detective" under his belt, McConaughey would have been a fine choice, but ultimately, things didn't work out. "I did talk to Matthew," Mazin said. "I can't say that it was a series [of conversations]. It was more of a, 'Hey, here's something to talk about.'"

It's unclear why McConaughey didn't jump aboard the "Last of Us" train, but it's great that HBO landed Pascal, who almost didn't end up on the series.