James Gunn Confirms The Batman Director's Arkham Asylum Series Is Set In The DCU

So far, details on the spin-off have been just as limited as every other new superhero project being handled under the DC moniker, but "Arkham Asylum" may have been one that's been thrown around the longest. Even before "The Batman" descended on theatres in 2022, the director had plans to keep his own universe separate from DC's greater cinematic universe.

In an interview with The Cyber Nerds, Reeves revealed that a series set in "Arkham Asylum" spawned from another show focusing on Gotham City's police department. "We're actually now moving more into the realm of exactly what would happen in the world of Arkham ... almost leaning into the idea of — it's like a horror movie or a haunted house that is Arkham. The idea of, again the way that Gotham is a character in the movie, I really want Arkham to exist as a character, so that you go into this environment and encounter these characters in a way that feels really fresh."

Setting it in the DCU allows more fantastical villains like Clayface, or perhaps the Man-Bat, to be held behind bars as opposed to the grounded types that are already established with Paul Dano's The Riddler and Barry Keoghan's Joker. Fans will just have to wait and see how Reeve's integrates his style alongside the more super elements of DC.