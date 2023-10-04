Ahsoka Isn't Star Wars' First Time Unearthing Zombies

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Season 1, Episode 8 — "The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord"

For too long, "Star Wars" has been synonymous with galactic warfare, lightsabers, aliens, Jedi, and authoritarian warlords. While some of these concepts are inherently scary, they overshadow the spookier and lesser-explored elements of the galaxy, far, far away. The franchise has a history of occasionally dipping its toes into horror, but it's rare to see in Disney's live-action properties. Fortunately, "Ahsoka" Season 1 has brought scare fare to the forefront by unleashing witchcraft and zombies on our heroes.

This is especially true in the Season 1 finale, which sees Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) forced to contend with zombie Night Troopers. In this instance, the creatures are resurrected thanks to the Great Sisters' black magic. However, casting forbidden spells isn't the only way to reanimate corpses in this galaxy — weird science and plagues have also contributed to zombie infestations throughout the years. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the other times that "Star Wars" brought the dead back to life.