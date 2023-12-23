Stranger Things Finale Theory Officially Debunked By Co-Creators

"Stranger Things" has developed into a genuine global phenomenon over the series' four seasons, and as Season 5 approaches, the bar is higher than ever for the show to clear. However, as fans wait to see whether the final season can top the incredible 4th season, they are also anxiously awaiting the inevitable conclusion of the series.

As is often the case with a show that has become such a pop culture force, viewers may be worried that the series finale won't live up to expectations. While that's a totally reasonable concern to have, luckily, "Stranger Things" co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer are pouring cold water on at least one possible ending.

Of the recurring theory that the entirety of "Stranger Things" might turn out to simply be a long-running Dungeons & Dragons campaign between the series' characters (which fans agree would be the worst possible ending), Matt joked to Metro, "That is correct. That is the ending. ... No." With their unserious tones, it's pretty clear that the duo doesn't plan to wrap things up in such an unsatisfying manner.

"That would be the equivalent of, 'That's all a dream,'" Ross added. "No, I assure you, that is not how we're going to end the show."