Stranger Things Finale Theory Officially Debunked By Co-Creators
"Stranger Things" has developed into a genuine global phenomenon over the series' four seasons, and as Season 5 approaches, the bar is higher than ever for the show to clear. However, as fans wait to see whether the final season can top the incredible 4th season, they are also anxiously awaiting the inevitable conclusion of the series.
As is often the case with a show that has become such a pop culture force, viewers may be worried that the series finale won't live up to expectations. While that's a totally reasonable concern to have, luckily, "Stranger Things" co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer are pouring cold water on at least one possible ending.
Of the recurring theory that the entirety of "Stranger Things" might turn out to simply be a long-running Dungeons & Dragons campaign between the series' characters (which fans agree would be the worst possible ending), Matt joked to Metro, "That is correct. That is the ending. ... No." With their unserious tones, it's pretty clear that the duo doesn't plan to wrap things up in such an unsatisfying manner.
"That would be the equivalent of, 'That's all a dream,'" Ross added. "No, I assure you, that is not how we're going to end the show."
There will be no cop out ending for Stranger Things Season 5
This news will come as a major relief to "Stranger Things" fans, as the theory that the whole series could be taking place in the imaginations of the show's characters is one that has existed for years now. After all, though this kind of ending has been used to wrap up shows like "St. Elsewhere" and "Roseanne" in the past, it has always been incredibly divisive.
Fortunately, the Duffer brothers do have a clear idea of how they're going to end things when the "Stranger Things" series finale comes around in the next season. "We've known where we've been going for a while," said Ross Duffer. "And we feel comfortable with it; hopefully, it satisfies everyone. We'll see."
While we've still got nothing but speculation on how the "Stranger Things" co-creators expect to end the massively popular series, small details have been trickling out. For instance, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter, the Duffers do expect the series finale to have emotional resonance. "We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign ..." Matt Duffer said at an event. "The only other times I've seen them cry were like budget meetings." Even if we know very little, if the rise in quality over the course of the series is any indication, Season 5 of "Stranger Things" could end on a real high note.