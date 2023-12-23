Who Did Kristen Schaal Play On Modern Family?

Even those who may not recognize the name Kristen Schaal are still most likely familiar with at least one of her numerous comedic performances.

The role that probably defines Schaal's career more than any other is her extensive work as the voice of Louise Belcher on "Bob's Burgers." She has more than 250 episodes and counting to her name, in addition to "The Bob's Burgers Movie." Other notable voice acting work from throughout her filmography includes parts in "Toy Story 3," "Toy Story 4," "Gravity Falls," "Despicable Me 2," and "BoJack Horseman."

In live-action, meanwhile, Schaal is similarly prolific. Her credits include appearances in "Ugly Betty," "Mad Men," "Broad City," "The Last Man on Earth," and "Our Flag Means Death," among numerous other big-time projects.

That said, when her "Modern Family" episode premiered in January of 2010, much of this filmography that has since come to define her career was still ahead of her. She debuted in "Bob's Burgers," for example, the following year. She was, however, already an established multi-hyphenate by that point, with acclaimed work as both a live performer and on TV already under her belt. "Modern Family," then, caught her near the start of what would turn out to be a rapid ascent in the entertainment industry.