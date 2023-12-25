Avengers: How To Time The Start Of The New Year With The Thanos And Iron Man Snaps

There are many ways to celebrate the countdown to the New Year. One common tradition is to start a favorite movie at precisely the right second and time it so that a certain scene or event happens at midnight. It's a popular practice among cinephiles who prefer to ring in the new year by watching awesomeness rather than dropping balls.

One obvious candidate for the midnight moment is the snapping of the Infinity Gauntlet. Of course, that universe-shaking activity takes place on multiple occasions. For those interested in watching Thanos (Josh Brolin) wipe out half of all life at the stroke of midnight on January 1st, they should start "Avengers: Infinity War" at 9:48:54 p.m. on December 31st. If watching Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man turn Thanos and his armies into dust is more your speed, you'll want to fire up "Avengers: Endgame" at 9:29:30 p.m. No sooner and no later, folks.

Now, watching Thanos make his snap at midnight is only ideal for those who want to watch the villain at his apex. Even Iron Man's snap isn't so much a happy-go-lucky instance as it is a monumental self-sacrifice, so those looking for a real feel-good moment should consider Hulk's (Mark Ruffalo) universe-restoring snap. For that to play exactly at midnight, you'll want to delay your "Avengers: Endgame" start time to 9:58:37 p.m. If you do that, you also get the added bonus of starting 2024 by watching an epic showdown outside of the Thanos-stomped Avengers compound.