Jack Reacher Book Author Lee Child Reviews Amazon's Season 2

The first three episodes of "Reacher" Season 2 debuted on December 15, and it's already earning high praise from critics. The Rotten Tomatoes score is a huge win for "Reacher" Season 2, holding an impressive 100% on the Tomatometer. But beyond winning over people whose job is to watch television, the show's sophomore outing has attained the admiration of Lee Child, the creator of Jack Reacher himself.

Lee Child spoke with Radio Times about his thoughts concerning the new episodes, and while he likely wants to entice people to watch it, he had a lot to say about the quality. Child thought "Reacher" Season 1 was good, but there was a lot involved with setting up the character. Now, the story can really dive into the meat of who Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is. "Now in Season 2, everything is established, Alan is confident, the whole crew is confident. We were hoping to make it as good as Season 1 and I think because of that confidence, it's actually turned out much better. I'm really pleased with Season 2," Child said.

Praise from the source material's author isn't always guaranteed. Many authors have hated adaptations of their books, such as Stephen King despising "The Shining" film or Alan Moore detesting pretty much anything based on his writing. Lee Child liking "Reacher" Season 2 is sure to be a relief to the team behind the Prime Video series.