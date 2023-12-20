Here's What The Worst Critic Reviews Said About Elf

There's no doubt that "Elf" is one of the most beloved Christmas films ever. Every year, families gather around and watch Will Ferrell's classic performance as Buddy the Elf, a human raised at the North Pole alongside real elves. Buddy eventually sets out to find his real father after some encouragement from his adoptive elf dad (Bob Newhart).

Upon arriving in New York City, Buddy experiences some culture shock, to put it mildly; he's baffled yet thrilled by revolving doors, his diet isn't quite normal, and he really believes storefronts when they claim to sell the "best cup of coffee" in the city. When he does find his father — Walter Hobbs (James Caan), a strict man who works in children's publishing — the two don't exactly get along, but eventually, Walter's wife Emily (Mary Steenburgen) and son Michael (Daniel Tay) convince him to accept Buddy as his kin.

Sounds adorable, right? It is, but when it was originally released in November 2003, some critics didn't exactly love the movie. In fact, a handful of critics had some pretty rough words about it. Though the movie boasts an 86% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing, some critics, like Rick Groen at Globe and Mail, had misgivings: "It would be Scrooge-like to say mean things about the innocuous Elf, so I'll just point out that director Jon Favreau's film rarely reaches its full comic potential." Groen, at least, was somewhat gentle.