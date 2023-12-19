Home Alone 3 - Kevin's Revenge: The Viral Fan Trailer With Macaulay Culkin Explained

No, Macaulay Culkin isn't starring in "Home Alone 3 — Kevin's Revenge."

Ever since "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" debuted in 1992, fans have been hoping to see Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) return to the beloved franchise. Unfortunately, the "Home Alone" series decided to pivot away from Culkin's iteration of Kevin. Several mostly unremarkable Kevin-less sequels were released following "Lost in New York," but none of them featured Culkin. Fans have hoped (and joked) for years that Culkin would return to the franchise, this time starring as an adult Kevin who has one final brawl with the Wet Bandits (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern).

Over thirty years after the release of "Lost In New York," a viral trailer for a hypothetical "Home Alone 3" has taken the internet by storm. Created by YouTube user VJ4rawr2, the fan trailer is being widely praised for continuing the "Home Alone" saga and showcasing Culkin's Kevin as an adult who is facing another home invasion from the Wet Bandits. To date, the fake trailer has received over 2.4 million views on YouTube. Subtitled "Kevin's Revenge," the viral video shows a mature Kevin with his own family, gearing up to protect his home. This time, he's taking things to a far more chaotic level, boobytrapping his home with guns and explosives.

The trailer relies on archival footage and features familiar characters like Kevin's mom (Catherine O'Hara) and Buzz (Devin Ratray), who plays a police officer in this hypothetical threequel. Of course, this is a fan trailer, which means that "Home Alone 3 — Kevin's Revenge" isn't actually hitting cinemas this Holiday season.