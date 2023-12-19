Home Alone 3 - Kevin's Revenge: The Viral Fan Trailer With Macaulay Culkin Explained
No, Macaulay Culkin isn't starring in "Home Alone 3 — Kevin's Revenge."
Ever since "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" debuted in 1992, fans have been hoping to see Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) return to the beloved franchise. Unfortunately, the "Home Alone" series decided to pivot away from Culkin's iteration of Kevin. Several mostly unremarkable Kevin-less sequels were released following "Lost in New York," but none of them featured Culkin. Fans have hoped (and joked) for years that Culkin would return to the franchise, this time starring as an adult Kevin who has one final brawl with the Wet Bandits (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern).
Over thirty years after the release of "Lost In New York," a viral trailer for a hypothetical "Home Alone 3" has taken the internet by storm. Created by YouTube user VJ4rawr2, the fan trailer is being widely praised for continuing the "Home Alone" saga and showcasing Culkin's Kevin as an adult who is facing another home invasion from the Wet Bandits. To date, the fake trailer has received over 2.4 million views on YouTube. Subtitled "Kevin's Revenge," the viral video shows a mature Kevin with his own family, gearing up to protect his home. This time, he's taking things to a far more chaotic level, boobytrapping his home with guns and explosives.
The trailer relies on archival footage and features familiar characters like Kevin's mom (Catherine O'Hara) and Buzz (Devin Ratray), who plays a police officer in this hypothetical threequel. Of course, this is a fan trailer, which means that "Home Alone 3 — Kevin's Revenge" isn't actually hitting cinemas this Holiday season.
Fans want to see Macaulay Culkin return for Home Alone 3
Legacy sequels are all the rage these days and it would absolutely be amazing to see Macaulay Culkin return as Kevin McCallister for another "Home Alone." And based purely on fan comments, it's clear that audiences would openly embrace a third "Home Alone" outing with Kevin. "I haven't gone to the cinema in a long time, but if they make this parody into a real movie, I'll grab my money and go to the cinema in an instant," wrote YouTube user @andrekusumayadi4820. "I swear," they added, eager to show their interest. These sentiments were echoed by nearly all viewers, including user @jasonsimpkins9069, who wrote, "I'd watch this. Looks way better than what the actual 'Home Alone 3' was."
Fans in the comments section are hoping that the viral "Home Alone" fan trailer compels 20th Century Studios, now owned by Disney, to actually bring Culkin and the gang for a "Home Alone" threequel. As exciting (and financially profitable) as that would be, Disney's plans for the franchise are unclear. The series received a lukewarm reboot in 2021. The film "Home Sweet Home Alone" focuses on another child in a Kevin McCallister situation. The reboot, which features Buzz as a police officer (that's where the "Home Alone 3" fan trailer got its footage from), was a poorly received retread.
Could Culkin return as Kevin in the future? That's anyone's guess, but the actor did reprise his role for a Google commercial back in 2018.