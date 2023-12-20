Mad Max: Fury Road Theory Claims Tom Hardy Is Not Who You Think He Is

Few comebacks have the kind of blistering punch that George Miller's had with the 2015 action epic, "Mad Max: Fury Road." A movie that had been slowly cooking away in the director's brain for nearly three decades, the movie smashed expectations even without an appearance by Mel Gibson, the star of the previous trilogy.

However, some fans have suggested that Tom Hardy isn't playing Gibson's character at all in "Mad Max: Fury Road," but instead a legacy character from "The Road Warrior." The theory concludes that Max is actually the Feral Kid (Emil Minty) from the previous film and that he has inherited Max's title, his clothing, and his car.

Supporters of the theory point to the fact that in the latest film, Max has a tiny music box, a gift that he gave to the Feral Kid in "The Road Warrior." Fans have also noticed that Max rarely speaks in "Mad Max: Fury Road" and that when he does, he tends to do so via grunts and snorts. Finally, they point to the fact that Max seems to hesitate to give his name at first, as though he's trying the moniker on for the first time.