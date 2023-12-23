Kung Fu Panda 4 Director Confirms Whether The Furious Five Appear

The first trailer for 2024's "Kung Fu Panda 4" unveiled the awesomeness in store for the next installment of the fan-favorite 3D animated franchise. But while the clip presented the same action and humor fans have come to love, one notable aspect that is absent is the Furious Five, the team of anthropomorphic animal kung-fu experts who work alongside Po and reside with him in the Jade Palace. While the creative team has confirmed the Five's involvement in "Kung Fu Panda 4," it may not be as prominent as fans have hoped for.

In an interview with Collider, director Mike Mitchell is asked about the Five's whereabouts. Without getting too specific, Mitchell said, "They make an appearance, I'll tell you that much. But to be fair, Po is leaving the Valley of Peace and he's going on a huge adventure to this giant city..." The director later confirmed, as can be seen in the available promotional materials, that other characters such as Mr. Ping, Shifu, and Tai Lung are set to return, alongside some surprise adversaries.

If the Five's appearance in "Kung Fu Panda 4" seems like it will be smaller than before, you're probably right. Another interview with The AU Review saw Mitchell and producer Rebecca Huntley elaborate more on the characters. Huntley stated, "You will get a glimpse of the Furious Five..." with Mitchell continuing, "You'll hear from them in our movie. They're all off on their own individual missions." This may sound disappointing for fans looking forward to seeing the returning heroes in action, but the film should have more than enough to satisfy.