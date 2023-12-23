Kung Fu Panda 4 Director Confirms Whether The Furious Five Appear
The first trailer for 2024's "Kung Fu Panda 4" unveiled the awesomeness in store for the next installment of the fan-favorite 3D animated franchise. But while the clip presented the same action and humor fans have come to love, one notable aspect that is absent is the Furious Five, the team of anthropomorphic animal kung-fu experts who work alongside Po and reside with him in the Jade Palace. While the creative team has confirmed the Five's involvement in "Kung Fu Panda 4," it may not be as prominent as fans have hoped for.
In an interview with Collider, director Mike Mitchell is asked about the Five's whereabouts. Without getting too specific, Mitchell said, "They make an appearance, I'll tell you that much. But to be fair, Po is leaving the Valley of Peace and he's going on a huge adventure to this giant city..." The director later confirmed, as can be seen in the available promotional materials, that other characters such as Mr. Ping, Shifu, and Tai Lung are set to return, alongside some surprise adversaries.
If the Five's appearance in "Kung Fu Panda 4" seems like it will be smaller than before, you're probably right. Another interview with The AU Review saw Mitchell and producer Rebecca Huntley elaborate more on the characters. Huntley stated, "You will get a glimpse of the Furious Five..." with Mitchell continuing, "You'll hear from them in our movie. They're all off on their own individual missions." This may sound disappointing for fans looking forward to seeing the returning heroes in action, but the film should have more than enough to satisfy.
The film's new character dynamics may open the door to future installments
Even if "Kung Fu Panda 4" doesn't have the most prominent roles for all of its returning cast, that doesn't mean the film will be devoid of likable personalities. Tagging along with Po on his newest adventure will be a new array of characters that will shake up the typical "Kung Fu Panda" format.
Perhaps the most significant new addition is Zhen voiced by Awkwafina, a fox and thief who joins Po's journey. Director Mike Mitchell believes that her involvement gives a unique twist to past relationships within the franchise, as he explains to NBC. "It's usually Shifu who is being frustrated by Po," he stated. "And it's kind of interesting to have Po frustrated by someone who doesn't play by the rules."
Along with Zhen is the film's shape-shifting antagonist, and the franchise's first female villain, Chameleon. While not the most physically imposing "Kung Fu Panda" adversary out there, Mitchell teases that the Viola Davis-voiced character's calculating wit will be more than a match for the Dragon Warrior. Other new characters include Han, a Pangolin who leads a band of criminals voiced by Ke Huy Quan, and Granny Boar, a fighter who removes her tusks to do battle.
With these new additions, the team hopes that "Kung Fu Panda 4" will make room for follow-ups and spin-off stories focused on these new personalities. However, Mitchell admits that it won't be an easy feat, telling NBC, "I feel sorry for the next filmmaker team that has to do this because we have done everything we possibly can. It is going to be hard to top this one."