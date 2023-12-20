Yellowstone: The Dark Reason Kayce Is The Only Dutton Sibling With A Brand

There are plenty of aspects of "Yellowstone" that have become somewhat iconic over the show's five seasons, but one of the most recognizable is the Dutton brand, which has been burned into the chests of several major and supporting characters. While some had it even before the events of the series, many more have accepted it since then for a variety of reasons, including salvation and vengeance.

However, the brand that "Yellowstone" fans might find the most baffling is the one received by Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes). A direct successor of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Kayce already carried his father's legacy within him, so why did the Dutton patriarch decide to inflict such horrific abuse on his son?

As dedicated fans might recall, the reason John brands Kayce is he doesn't want his son to have a child with his partner, Monica (Kelsey Asbille). When Kayce goes against his father's wishes, though, John decides to brand him to teach his son a hard lesson in loyalty to the family and the Dutton name.