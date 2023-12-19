Snow White: Rachel Zegler Responds To Online Hate Over Her Disney Princess Casting

Even though she's still young, Rachel Zegler is developing quite an impressive filmography, having already starred in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" remake as well as the well-received "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of the Songbirds and Snakes" as Lucy Gray Baird. However, she's also been the target of online harassment over her casting in the titular role of the upcoming live-action "Snow White."

Online hate is an unfortunate reality for many in the spotlight. The subject came up when Zegler spoke with Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel in Disney's live-action "The Little Mermaid," during Variety's Actors on Actors series. "Choosing thankfulness and gratefulness is choosing peace," Zegler said in a clip posted by the outlet to X, formerly known as Twitter. "As much as you'd like to remind people verbally that being in the spotlight doesn't absolve you of your humanity — that you're allowed to have human moments — it doesn't necessarily do what you want it to do. And it fuels them more."

Both actresses know about unfairly being at the center of massive backlash. Bailey received racist comments online due to her casting in "The Little Mermaid" because Ariel is white in the animated movie. Zegler has faced similar racist responses because she's part Colombian (and part Polish), while Snow White is typically described as having skin as "white as snow." In these kinds of movies, a character's race is typically a negligible component of who they are, but many people online will still crusade against anything they perceive as "forced diversity" or "wokeness."