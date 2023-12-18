Netflix Confirms Uncle Fester Will Star In Its First Wednesday Spin-Off Series

Season 1 of the Tim Burton-produced original Addams Family adaptation "Wednesday" is a huge hit for Netflix. Less than a month after its premiere, notably, "Wednesday" became the second-most-watched English-language series in the streaming service's history. It's perhaps unsurprising, then, that even months ahead of filming for Season 2's start date, Netflix has already confirmed its first spin-off.

The forthcoming series, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed, will revolve around Uncle Fester. News of its existence broke on December 18, just one day after Bloomberg floated a rumor that the streaming service was considering an Uncle Fester spin-off. In Netflix's Addams Family universe, this classic character is portrayed by acclaimed comic Fred Armisen.

Armisen plays Uncle Fester for just one episode of "Wednesday," a cameo in Episode 7. While, on the one hand, this makes his character an unlikely candidate for his own TV show, this general lack of screen time leaves plenty of room for the upcoming spin-off to flesh out his character without having to remain beholden to much existing story.