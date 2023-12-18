Dead Actors Who Will Make Posthumous Appearances In 2024
It's a fact of life that, each year, we lose a few more beloved famous performers. 2023 has seen several stunning losses as of this writing, from "Friends" stalwart Matthew Perry to "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" favorite Andre Braugher to Albus Dumbledore himself, Michael Gambon. Some of these names, like Perry and Gambon, had been largely inactive as actors in the years before their death. As for Braugher, he had a few projects in the works for 2024 — but it's possible that, due to his sudden and unexpected passing, he may be recast.
There are a few actors we lost in 2023 that still have one or two titles to be released ... so their fans will be able to enjoy a final turn from each of them in what are known as "posthumous performances." If you're still mourning the loss of performers taken too soon, here are a few 2024 projects featuring some fallen favorites.
Angus Cloud
Hollywood was left shocked and saddened when news broke that Angus Cloud, known for his work on the hit HBO series "Euphoria," passed away at the age of 25. The actor, who played Fezco, a drug dealer with a heart of gold on Sam Levinson's series, was declared dead after being found in his California home. It was later revealed that the actor experienced an overdose. Immediately, wishes of love and grief poured in from Hollywood and Cloud's co-stars, especially the young cast who worked alongside the performer on "Euphoria."
Before his death, Cloud's star was on the rise — and as a result, he signed on to multiple projects that will now feature posthumous performances. He already appeared in the 2023 thriller "Your Lucky Day," which received a theatrical release in November, and he's got two things in the works for 2024. Fans of the late actor will be able to catch him in the horror flick "Freaky Tales" alongside Pedro Pascal and Ben Mendelsohn, as well as an untitled Universal Monsters movie featuring Melissa Barrera and Giancarlo Esposito.
Ray Stevenson
Fans of Ray Stevenson likely remember his recent turn in the hit Star Wars series "Ahsoka," making the news of his 2023 passing all the more tragic. He was an accomplished actor who starred on huge shows like "Dexter," "Rome," and "Black Sails," appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Volstagg in the first two Thor films, and popped up in 2022's universally beloved Telugu film "RRR," in which he portrays a brutal British imperialist. Sadly, Stevenson passed away in May of this year while working on a project in Ischia, an Italian island. He was 58 years old.
Technically, Stevenson's first posthumous performance came in "Ahsoka," which has tributes to the late actor, but he still has one project upcoming in 2024. Stevenson replaced disgraced actor Kevin Spacey in the Hungarian action film "1242: Gateway to the West," a drama about a priest managing to stop an invasion by Mongols. When it is released, it will mark Stevenson's final performance.
Lance Reddick
Film and television fans are definitely familiar with Lance Reddick — because he was just, frankly, in a million different projects. Whether people knew him from "Oz," "Lost," "The Wire," "Fringe," or even the cult comedy favorite "Corporate," Reddick was an incredible character actor with an enormous number of credits to his name. Sadly, Reddick passed away from heart disease on March 17 at the age of 60 at his California home. Co-stars paid tribute to Reddick's memory, including his "John Wick" co-stars Ian McShane and Keanu Reeves.
It's appropriate that "John Wick: Chapter 4" was one of Reddick's first posthumous roles (the actor passed away before its May premiere), as a spin-off movie set in the same universe will also feature a performance from him. Some of Reddick's other posthumous releases this year include the remake of "White Men Can't Jump," "The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial," "Bosch: Legacy," and "Percy Jackson and the Olympians." Audiences can see his final turn as Charon, the concierge of the New York City Continental Hotel when the John Wick spin-off film "Ballerina" hits theaters in 2024.