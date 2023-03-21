John Wick: Chapter 4 Cast Pays Tribute To Lance Reddick At Movie's Premiere
The Los Angeles premiere for "John Wick: Chapter 4" was made all the more special thanks to a beautiful gesture that saw the film's cast and crew honouring the late Lance Reddick. The actor, who played the Continental Hotel's slick and savvy concierge Charon, died on March 17 2023, aged 60. Reddick appeared in all four "John Wick" films and is slated to appear in the upcoming Ana de Armas-led franchise spin-off "Ballerina."
Variety reports that attendees were asked to wear a blue ribbon pin upon entering the TCL Chinese Theatre. Blue was Reddick's favorite color. Several of the event's attendees, including lead star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski had their snaps taken with the tribute. Entertainment Tonight noted that Reddick's character poster was the first one to greet attendees at the "Chapter 4" premiere. Reeves praised the late actor during the red carpet, describing Reddick as a "people person" and "special artist."
"It's just really something special, every time he stepped on set, to watch the passion he had for his work. It's really easy to work with him," Reeves continued.
John Wick: Chapter 4 is dedicated in Lance Reddick's memory
The film screened after an introduction by both Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski. Variety, in attendance at the premiere, noted that Lance Reddick's first appearance in the film received considerable applause from viewers. Shortly after the film's premiere, Deadline confirmed that "John Wick: Chapter 4" was dedicated in Reddick's memory.
While Reddick was widely celebrated for his decade-long stint as Charon, the actor is also remembered for his starring role in "The Wire." After his death was confirmed, "The Wire" creator David Simon took to social media to praise the actor. "Consummate professional, devoted collaborator, lovely and gentle man, loyal friend," the creative tweeted, describing Reddick.
In addition to his roles on the big and small screen, Reddick was an integral part of Bungie's "Destiny" video game, where he played Commander Zavala. The hours following his passing, thousands of "Destiny" players took to Zavala's in-game location to pay tribute to the actor. The act of kindness and support was later commended in an official statement by Lance Reddick's wife, Stephanie.
"John Wick: Chapter 4" will be released on March 24 2023.