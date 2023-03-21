John Wick: Chapter 4 Cast Pays Tribute To Lance Reddick At Movie's Premiere

The Los Angeles premiere for "John Wick: Chapter 4" was made all the more special thanks to a beautiful gesture that saw the film's cast and crew honouring the late Lance Reddick. The actor, who played the Continental Hotel's slick and savvy concierge Charon, died on March 17 2023, aged 60. Reddick appeared in all four "John Wick" films and is slated to appear in the upcoming Ana de Armas-led franchise spin-off "Ballerina."

Variety reports that attendees were asked to wear a blue ribbon pin upon entering the TCL Chinese Theatre. Blue was Reddick's favorite color. Several of the event's attendees, including lead star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski had their snaps taken with the tribute. Entertainment Tonight noted that Reddick's character poster was the first one to greet attendees at the "Chapter 4" premiere. Reeves praised the late actor during the red carpet, describing Reddick as a "people person" and "special artist."

"It's just really something special, every time he stepped on set, to watch the passion he had for his work. It's really easy to work with him," Reeves continued.