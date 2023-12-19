The Real Reason Warrior Nun Creator Simon Barry Isn't Returning For The Movie Trilogy

"Warrior Nun" is the rare television "phoenix" that can be resurrected following a cancellation. When Netflix unceremoniously dropped the fantasy series based on Ben Dunn's "Warrior Nun Areala" comics after just two seasons, fans went into an uproar, thanks in large part to the myriad of unresolved plotlines. Show creator Simon Barry confirmed more "Warrior Nun" would come down the pipeline, but now it appears Barry himself won't be part of the holy war that's about to commence.

Rather than return for a standard Season 3, "Warrior Nun" will be resurrected as a trilogy of films. Barry spoke about the show's revival with The OCS Newsletter and explained why he won't be a part of it. "At the time, I didn't know it was gonna be three movies. I thought it was one movie," he said. "And so I was really happy. I wasn't thinking in terms of myself at that point; I was thinking in terms of the fans, what the fans wanted, and the fact that there was an opportunity for the story to keep going."

There's a practical reason why Barry had already moved on from "Warrior Nun" before the renewal announcement. "I work for lots of different companies on lots of different shows. As soon as 'Warrior Nun' was canceled, I was out looking for more work," he explained. "So in my mind, I have to pay my bills; I have to feed my family." But even though Barry won't be part of the "Warrior Nun" trilogy, he's still as excited as the fans are that it's happening.