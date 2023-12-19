The Real Reason Warrior Nun Creator Simon Barry Isn't Returning For The Movie Trilogy
"Warrior Nun" is the rare television "phoenix" that can be resurrected following a cancellation. When Netflix unceremoniously dropped the fantasy series based on Ben Dunn's "Warrior Nun Areala" comics after just two seasons, fans went into an uproar, thanks in large part to the myriad of unresolved plotlines. Show creator Simon Barry confirmed more "Warrior Nun" would come down the pipeline, but now it appears Barry himself won't be part of the holy war that's about to commence.
Rather than return for a standard Season 3, "Warrior Nun" will be resurrected as a trilogy of films. Barry spoke about the show's revival with The OCS Newsletter and explained why he won't be a part of it. "At the time, I didn't know it was gonna be three movies. I thought it was one movie," he said. "And so I was really happy. I wasn't thinking in terms of myself at that point; I was thinking in terms of the fans, what the fans wanted, and the fact that there was an opportunity for the story to keep going."
There's a practical reason why Barry had already moved on from "Warrior Nun" before the renewal announcement. "I work for lots of different companies on lots of different shows. As soon as 'Warrior Nun' was canceled, I was out looking for more work," he explained. "So in my mind, I have to pay my bills; I have to feed my family." But even though Barry won't be part of the "Warrior Nun" trilogy, he's still as excited as the fans are that it's happening.
Simon Barry isn't the only creative not returning to Warrior Nun
Simon Barry's situation is an unfortunate reality of the entertainment industry. Normally, cancellation is the end of the road, so it makes sense that he would line up other projects. "Warrior Nun" coming back not just for a few more episodes but for three feature-length films is a heavy commitment, so it should be no surprise that it's not just Barry who's leaving the world of "Warrior Nun" behind.
Back in October, Barry posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he wouldn't be involved in directing or writing any of the "Warrior Nun" movies. Underneath his tweet, producer David Hayter replied, "Same here, for the Nunly record." Fellow producer Amy Berg also revealed on the platform that she won't be affiliated with them either. "For the record: I adore the show, our actors, our fans, and BFF @SimonDavisBarry. I think we'd both like to be involved but we don't own the rights to the property. They'd have to make a deal with us," Berg stated.
Suffice it to say, many fans are disappointed that a good deal of the creative team won't be returning for the film trilogy. X user @thepridevibe commented, "We can all agree that the cast and crew are the reason we loved the show so much. If they make a trilogy without the cast or crew we don't want it." However, the "Warrior Nun" trilogy failing without Simon Barry may turn out to be a good thing in the end. If the movies prove to be hollow shells of what made the show so great, it might illustrate to Netflix and other streamers that creatives aren't interchangeable.