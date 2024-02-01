What Happened To The Original Green Ranger - Is Tommy Oliver Dead Or Alive?

Tommy Oliver's Green Ranger is one of the most iconic characters to come out of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise, with the late Jason David Frank bringing the character to life on the big and small screen. But in current continuity, where does the Green Ranger stand?

Oliver's journey to becoming a hero isn't linear. Before becoming the property's longest-running character, he fights the Power Rangers as the Green Ranger under Rita Repulsa's spell. He first joins the Rangers as the White Ranger, including a brief transformation as a White Ninja Ranger in the 1995 "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie." After being saved, he becomes a fiercely loyal, willing participant in their otherworldy missions while playing an integral role on the team.

Oliver takes on many forms over the years, including Zeo Ranger V — Red in "Power Rangers Zeo," the Red Tubro Ranger in "Power Rangers Turbo," the Turbo Red Ranger in "Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie," and the Black Ranger and mentor to the team in "Power Rangers Dino Thunder," while making several other appearances in Power Rangers media. In "Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel," Tommy helps the Rangers with one last mission and is revealed to have a son with former Pink Ranger Kat Hilliard. The series is Frank's final appearance as the character and serves as a perfect endpoint for the hero.