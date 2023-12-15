What's That Song In Jack Harlow's New Balance Commercial?

Jack Harlow started wearing New Balance long before he became an official partner, and he once confessed to owning between 40 and 50 pairs. His love for the shoes began as a teenager. "​​In Kentucky, New Balance wasn't a popular shoe to wear when I was in high school," Harlow told Highsnobiety. "I wanted to rock something other kids weren't wearing, and the comfort of the shoe was always there. I always liked how simple the logo was and it just felt iconic to me. I wore them so much that people started to associate the brand with me."

Harlow even shouted out New Balance on his star-making 2020 single "WHATS POPPIN." "I got a check from the shoe company," the rapper says in the remixed version's first verse. "Now I do anything that New Balance say." In a way, he manifested the partnership into existence. On the cover of his 2022 sophomore album "Come Home The Kids Miss You," Harlow can be seen rocking white New Balance 550s.

For Harlow, the ambassadorship has meant more than stuffing his closet with new sneakers. On Giving Tuesday on November 28, the artist distributed 1,000 pairs of New Balance shoes to children and adults in need as a collaboration between the Jack Harlow Foundation and the Metro United Way of Louisville. "This isn't about me," he said to the crowd (via Men's Journal). "This is about our city and different organizations being able to come together and do something special like this."