Who Is The Girl In The New Balance Commercial?

It may not have the clout of sportswear behemoths like Nike and Adidas, but in the last few years, New Balance has graduated from its reputation as the de facto dad shoe to the upper echelons of cool footwear. For proof, look no further than its roster of athlete sponsors, which includes the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Francisco Lindor.

New Balance continues to solidify its reputation as a tastemaker for young consumers, and in 2018, the company secured a sponsorship contract with then-14-year-old tennis prodigy Coco Gauff. The company was quick to point out Gauff as the face of the next generation of athletes. A 2020 Gauff-starring New Balance ad included the subtitles, "She's not just here to climb the rankings. She's here to lead the next generation."

In her latest TV spot for New Balance, Gauff can be seen warming up with the hurdler and sprinter Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. Decked out in New Balance gear, the pair does some drills on the tennis court before heading out for a jog as "Hey You" by Experience Unlimited plays in the background. Gauff shines in the New Balance ads, but there's no better advertisement than the matches themselves, in which the young player dominates in her New Balance threads.