Rapper Jack Harlow Just Landed His Second Movie Role (This Time With Matt Damon)

Jack Harlow is continuing his conquest of the entertainment industry, as he's landed his next big movie. According to a new report from Deadline, the rapper has signed on for Apple Orignal Films' "The Instigators," starring alongside Matt Damon and Casey Affleck. The movie, directed by Doug Liman ("Edge of Tomorrow"), boasts an impressive supporting cast, including recent Oscar nominee Hong Chau, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Ron Perlman, Alfred Molina, and Michael Stuhlberg.

The script, written by Chuck MacLean and Affleck, tells a story about "two thieves who go on the run with the help of one of their therapists after a robbery goes awry." Apple hasn't revealed any roles yet, but it's safe to say Damon and Affleck will lead the movie. The duo is also producing the film under their newly-established production company, Artists Equity. "The Instigators" doesn't have a release date but will premiere on AppleTV+.