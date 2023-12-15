Rogue One's Gareth Edwards Responds To Rumors He's Directing Thor 5 For Marvel

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" director Gareth Edwards has addressed rumors that he'll be helming the next Thor movie, and it doesn't look like he is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon. Speaking to Post Cred Pod, the filmmaker put the matter to rest, saying there are no plans in place for him to direct "Thor 5" and that it was news to him when social media decided he'd be behind the camera. "I've never heard anything about it ... the internet is an incredible place," he said.

Instead of franchise properties like Thor or Star Wars, Edwards explained he's more interested in ideas audiences haven't seen before. "I really want to keep pursuing original sci-fi," he said. His latest film, "The Creator," which he wrote and directed, follows a war between humans and robots. While it was an original script, the movie left many critics underwhelmed despite its stunning visuals.