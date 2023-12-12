What Really Attracted Taika Waititi To Direct Marvel's Thor

Perhaps one of the greatest plot twists in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was when it was announced that Taika Waititi would be taking over directorial duties for the third "Thor" movie. The filmmaker, then known for works like "What We Do in the Shadows," successfully reinvented the franchise with 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok." But while the movie turned out to be a success, some may wonder what drew Waititi to the project in the first place.

During an appearance on the "Smartless" podcast, Waititi revealed that he originally had no intention of doing any Marvel movie, let alone one of the "Thor" entries. However, certain personal obligations changed his stance. "It wasn't on my plan of my career as an auteur, but I was poor and I'd just had a second child, and I thought, 'You know what? This would be a great opportunity to feed these children,'" the director explained.

Waititi went on to note that he wasn't personally a fan of Thor as a character, but he felt that Marvel wasn't sure what to do with the franchise after the mixed reception toward "Thor" and "Thor: The Dark World." "I thought, 'Wow, they called me in, this really the bottom of the barrel for them,'" he said.

In the end, it turned out to be a mutually beneficial decision. Waititi was able to work on Thor with quite a bit of creative license and direct a hit blockbuster movie, while the "Thor" franchise was rejuvenated into one of the MCU's top strands.