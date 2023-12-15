What's The Song In The Genesis GV80 'Luxe Is In The Details' Commercial?

If a car commercial is going to tout how the vehicle is electric (even partly), it's probably going to have an electronic song in there somewhere. That was the case for the 2021 Renault: ZOE E-TECH commercial, which also got funky with its beat. As for Onuka, anyone who's a fan of the Genesis commercial song should be pleased to hear the band has plenty more music out there.

The band released its self-titled debut album in 2014. This was followed up with the EP "Vidlik" in 2016, partly inspired by the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. In an interview with TSN, which has been roughly translated, lead singer Nata Zhyzhchenko spoke about the event's impact on her: "The subject of Chernobyl has interested me since childhood. ... I regularly go to the Exclusion Zone, and this place is, frankly, one of the best on Earth for me. I always feel a special rush of inspiration there, new ideas come to me, and the emotions and impressions received during the next outing continue to fuel and give food for thought for a long time."

Onuka continues to put out new music, most recently with its 2023 album, "Room." When speaking with Whytt Magazine, the band members described their hopes for not just themselves but Ukrainian artists in general: "Sometimes people are surprised that this is Ukrainian music. I hope that in the future Ukrainian artists will be more presented in international music space in general." With a song in a Genesis commercial, it's safe to say they're well on their way to gaining more widespread recognition on the global scene.