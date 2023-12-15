What's The Song In The Genesis GV80 'Luxe Is In The Details' Commercial?
A car commercial isn't necessarily just trying to sell a new vehicle. It may also try to sell the idea and vibe one wants to associate with a given lifestyle. As such, getting the right song for an ad is crucial, such as an all-electric Cadillac commercial opting for the futuristic-sounding "Lift Off (Red Remix)" by Labrinth. An ad for the Genesis GV80 wants to highlight the eye-catching design of the car, and it uses an exciting track to take viewers on a little tour of the vehicle for its "Luxe Is in the Details" spot.
The Genesis commercial song turns out to be "Zenit" by the Ukrainian band Onuka. The band is known for incorporating elements of both electronic and folk music into its work, as heard in "Zenit," which makes it appropriate for Genesis. Electronic music pushes toward the future, while folk maintains roots in the past. The Genesis GV80 seems to want to capture both of these elements, showcasing a classic design of what's worked before as well as pushing boundaries into a more technologically advanced arena.
The Genesis GV80 commercial could introduce Onuka to a new audience
If a car commercial is going to tout how the vehicle is electric (even partly), it's probably going to have an electronic song in there somewhere. That was the case for the 2021 Renault: ZOE E-TECH commercial, which also got funky with its beat. As for Onuka, anyone who's a fan of the Genesis commercial song should be pleased to hear the band has plenty more music out there.
The band released its self-titled debut album in 2014. This was followed up with the EP "Vidlik" in 2016, partly inspired by the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. In an interview with TSN, which has been roughly translated, lead singer Nata Zhyzhchenko spoke about the event's impact on her: "The subject of Chernobyl has interested me since childhood. ... I regularly go to the Exclusion Zone, and this place is, frankly, one of the best on Earth for me. I always feel a special rush of inspiration there, new ideas come to me, and the emotions and impressions received during the next outing continue to fuel and give food for thought for a long time."
Onuka continues to put out new music, most recently with its 2023 album, "Room." When speaking with Whytt Magazine, the band members described their hopes for not just themselves but Ukrainian artists in general: "Sometimes people are surprised that this is Ukrainian music. I hope that in the future Ukrainian artists will be more presented in international music space in general." With a song in a Genesis commercial, it's safe to say they're well on their way to gaining more widespread recognition on the global scene.