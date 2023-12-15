Emma Stone Was Surprised By Spider-Man: No Way Home Gwen Stacy Rumors

While a fair share of problems can be found in Sony's short-lived "The Amazing Spider-Man" duology, one aspect they succeed in is gifting audiences with the first substantial take on Gwen Stacy in film. Emma Stone's witty and heartfelt portrayal of the iconic comic book heroine remains a favorite among fans. As a result, it may seem odd that she is absent from the multiversal shenanigans in 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

It turns out that screenwriters Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna had incorporated more characters from both Sam Raimi's and Marc Webb's "Spider-Man" series, including Kirsten Dunst's Mary Jane Watson and Stone's Gwen Stacy, in one of the initial drafts of the script. However, in a movie already balancing five bad guys, three Spider-Men, and the expanses of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these concepts pushed the already jam-packed narrative to its breaking point and were ultimately dropped.

Indeed, they seemingly never even made it past the page since Stone admitted to being completely unaware of this tidbit in an interview with ComicBook.com during the red carpet premiere of "Poor Things." "I have never heard that before," the "La La Land" star stated. "This is awesome. This is a big moment for me. Thank you for telling me." Perhaps even more surprising, though, is another cut concept from the film involving a key Gwen Stacy moment from the Webb duology.