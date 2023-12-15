What Happened To Oscar Isaac's Metal Gear Solid Movie?

From "Super Mario Bros." to "Twisted Metal," video game franchises of all shapes and sizes are getting film and television adaptations these days. Though such productions were once considered surefire failures, recent efforts have shown that they can be critical and financial hits with the right folks behind them. Thus, it seems a bit strange that one of the most successful and narratively rich gaming series out there, "Metal Gear," hasn't received an adaptation. As it turns out, a "Metal Gear Solid" feature is in the works, with none other than Oscar Isaac attached to the role of Solid Snake.

Isaac signed on to lead Sony's "Metal Gear Solid" movie back in 2020, and since then, fans haven't gotten many updates on the endeavor. Thankfully, after ages of radio silence, the actor has provided an update on the film. "We're searching, we're searching like Solid Snake. We're climbing through air ducts, we're looking for the story," Isaac told IGN, citing script issues as the team's big holdup. This isn't the most encouraging update "Metal Gear" fans could've gotten, but if nothing else, at least Isaac's comments clarify that there is indeed some progress being made on the project.

At the same time, to say that progress on the "Metal Gear Solid" movie has been slow is a tremendous understatement.