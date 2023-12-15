Chicago PD's Marina Squerciati Toys With Fans By Teasing Jay Halstead 'Return'

Jesse Lee Soffer's Jay Halstead may no longer be on "Chicago P.D.," but the show is continuing without him. Amid the wait for the long-anticipated Season 11 premiere, fans have been champing at the bit for more details on the show's return. Now, it seems like "Chicago P.D." star Marina Squerciati is offering up a tease at something related to Halstead in the new season — a "return" in the loosest sense possible.

In an Instagram story, Squerciati shared a photo of herself on the "Chicago P.D." set posing next to a plush Budsies doll that bears a striking resemblance to Halstead. "The weird things you do when you miss your co-star," she wrote in the post while tagging Soffer. While the post isn't available to view any longer on Squerciati's account, NBC Insider has preserved the image.

Fans can also get a glimpse at the special Halstead doll on Tracy Spiridakos' Instagram account, as the "Chicago P.D." star posted a photo of the plush in all of its glory. "Some of you may already know this, but we have gotten our hands on this Halstead doll and I think it'll be fun to bring him with us throughout the year. Keep an eye out," she explained. Based on the post, it seems that viewers may see the Halstead doll pop up as a visual Easter egg throughout "Chicago P.D." Season 11.