Chicago PD's Marina Squerciati Toys With Fans By Teasing Jay Halstead 'Return'
Jesse Lee Soffer's Jay Halstead may no longer be on "Chicago P.D.," but the show is continuing without him. Amid the wait for the long-anticipated Season 11 premiere, fans have been champing at the bit for more details on the show's return. Now, it seems like "Chicago P.D." star Marina Squerciati is offering up a tease at something related to Halstead in the new season — a "return" in the loosest sense possible.
In an Instagram story, Squerciati shared a photo of herself on the "Chicago P.D." set posing next to a plush Budsies doll that bears a striking resemblance to Halstead. "The weird things you do when you miss your co-star," she wrote in the post while tagging Soffer. While the post isn't available to view any longer on Squerciati's account, NBC Insider has preserved the image.
Fans can also get a glimpse at the special Halstead doll on Tracy Spiridakos' Instagram account, as the "Chicago P.D." star posted a photo of the plush in all of its glory. "Some of you may already know this, but we have gotten our hands on this Halstead doll and I think it'll be fun to bring him with us throughout the year. Keep an eye out," she explained. Based on the post, it seems that viewers may see the Halstead doll pop up as a visual Easter egg throughout "Chicago P.D." Season 11.
Will Jay Halstead actually return in Season 11?
Having a little plush Jay Halstead show up on "Chicago P.D." may be a fun gag reference, but some fans are still holding out hope that the real deal will be making an appearance on the series in Season 11. No plans have been announced on this front, but at the time of his original exit, Jesse Lee Soffer told Variety that he's not closing the door on being involved with the series in the future.
Soffer already came back to the series once after his exit — albeit in a very different capacity. The actor returned to direct Season 10, Episode 16, titled "Deadlocked," which turned out to be a very positive experience for him. "It was like I never left," he told Deadline. "We were hanging out and we were goofing off, then we're cameras rolling and we're working bringing the scenes to life." Coupled with his off-screen reunion with Tracy Spiridakos on the picket lines of the SAG-AFTRA strike, it's clear that Soffer still enjoys being part of the "Chicago P.D." family.
Ultimately, a return from Soffer's Halstead could be in the cards for "Chicago P.D." Season 11, but fans will simply have to wait and see for the time being. At the very least, they can take solace in the fact that Halstead will at least be represented on-set by his tiny plush counterpart.