5 Controversial Movie & TV Casting Choices In 2023 Fans Will Never Forget
There have been some inspired casting choices in 2023 with plenty of stars matched to roles that made us wonder, "Why on earth didn't this happen sooner?" But then, for every genius merging of character and actor, there's been the odd one that feels like someone lost a bet. In some cases, perhaps a gig was thrown at an A-Lister to see if it would stick, or maybe they even had their names drawn from a raffle. Either way, these mismatched casting choices did not go unnoticed.
Well, you know what they say: those who don't learn from terrible, controversial film and television casting history are doomed to repeat it. This is why we've compiled a list of entertainment-based errors that we can file under "Y" for "You okay, Hollywood?" These selections were made by taking into consideration both our own personal opinions, as well as the general reaction from audiences to each project. From poorly picked plumbers to one supe' too many, these are all the controversial casting choices that made our 2023 viewing experiences so much more painful than they needed to be. Here's hoping that the new year's resolution for 2024 is to avoid errors like these at all costs.
Chris Pratt simply wasn't the best choice for The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Some of the casting choices for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which went on to become one of the biggest box-office successes of 2023, were absolutely pitch-perfect. Some, that is. Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Jack Black as Bowser, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach were ideal actors to give voice to some of the most iconic characters in video game history. On the flip side, whoever looked at Star-Lord or Andy Dwyer from "Parks and Recreation" and thought, "There's the voice of the world's most famous Italian plumber," may have been eating too many mushrooms.
As soon as Chris Pratt's casting as Mario was revealed, the backlash hit hard, and the release of the film's first trailer didn't calm furious fans who found his middle-of-the-road take on the iconic character to be lacking. His turn in the film felt little different from his voice work in the likes of "Onward" or "The Lego Movie," delivering a notable Meh-rio version. While Pratt certainly could have done worse, it's hard to not feel that someone else could've done so much better. Now, with a sequel all but confirmed, Pratt's place in the franchise is cemented, with no one else likely to step into iconic overalls in the future.
Too many Ezra Millers spoiled The Flash
For some, "The Flash" was a tough sell from the beginning given the very public controversies surrounding its star Ezra Miller. But what made it even worse were the diabolical digital effects that Miller and the rest of the film were soaked in. Not only did the movie face backlash thanks to the dead actors it brought back for a cameo-infested CGI sequence that looked ropey as hell, but it also had Miller take up twice as much of the screen as both the present-day Barry Allen and 2013 Barry Allen. Needless to say, the dual-Barrys sometimes looked distractingly artificial.
There's no taking away from Miller putting in twice the work as both the main Barry Allen and the speedster's alternate version, but the choice demanded some CGI work that, at times, was unbearable. Often, when both Barrys shared the screen one clearly looked like a synthetic stand-in with an unnaturally smooth face that took away from crucial scenes. Did this really have to be the route to take? We didn't necessarily need for it to be Grant Gustin's version of the Flash from the CW series of the same name, but why couldn't we have gotten two distinctly different crimson comets running around the story instead? Considering the film ended up being a box-office bomb, throwing in some extra star power could've helped produce a different outcome in an alternate timeline.
Citadel's killer couple was dead on arrival
Next on the list is a terrible twofer from a show that you may not even remember came out this year. The Amazon Prime series "Citadel" was one of the biggest flops of 2023, and it certainly feels like the show's leading couple should shoulder some of the blame. Visually captivating as they may be, Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra playing a stupidly attractive spy couple torn apart by a mission awry had all the on-screen chemistry of a brick and a plate full of jelly. They had no reason to be near each other in a story that sparked very little interest, leaving only one of its supporting stars to keep the wheels turning through an already lifeless show.
Stanley Tucci, at his most relaxed, provided more of a compelling watch than the two lead stars he was supporting. Unfortunately, with so little screen time, it meant the rest of the show became an absolute slog of a watch, and Madden and Chopra didn't have enough between them to pick up the pace. Nevertheless, the superpowers of streaming somehow gave the green light for Season 2, so maybe "Citadel" could come back with this killer couple actually being worth a watch. For now, though, we're not going to hold our breath; perhaps they should start seeing other people, instead.
Secret Invasion wasted the talents of Olivia Colman
Pump your brakes, dear reader. We know what you're thinking: "Olivia Colman was one of the best things in 'Secret Invasion' and we couldn't get enough of her." On that, we can most certainly agree. The issue with Colman's role as MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth is that the show was so far beneath her talents it became frustrating to watch. No disrespect to the likes of Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, but those two have been on the MCU payroll for some time now. "Secret Invasion" was just another Marvel project to check off on their to-do list. Bringing Oscar-winner Colman into the fold only to have her linger on the sidelines of a story drowning in lukewarm waters of conspiracy and subterfuge felt almost criminal, particularly given the television appearances she's made elsewhere.
Colman provided more enjoyment peeling mushrooms in five minutes of "The Bear" than she did throughout her brief and incredibly bitty appearance on "Secret Invasion." When she left the screen, we wanted to go with her, as watching her and Jackson chewing the scenery together was the highlight of an otherwise meh Marvel offering. Is there a chance we might see her character return alongside Emilia Clarke's G'iah again? Possibly. But whenever she does, we hope it's in a project that's worthy of her talent and not another waste of her and, more importantly, our time as well.
Antonio Banderas' appearance in Indiana Jones and the of the Dial of Destiny was a buried treasure
"Indiana Jones and the of the Dial of Destiny," the last hurrah for Dr. Jones (Harrison Ford), has a cast full of impressive names. One that stands out among the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen is the consistently cool Antonio Banderas, who played Renaldo, another old ally of Indy's to add to the list of so many others we've seen before. The issue with this appearance is that it felt as brief as Indy's instantly-killed-off friend Wu-Han (David Yip) from "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," and nowhere near as impactful.
The seasoned scuba diver dips in and dies in a role that lasted about as long as it took you to read this article. It's understandable that with much of the film focused on Indy's uneasy double act with Helena (Waller-Bridge), time with his other friends was limited. That being said, Banderas' character really could've been played by anyone given how little impact he made. Instead, his death brings frustration not only because it's a criminal waste of Banderas' talent, but also because even after Indy expresses rage at his loss, Helena practically laughs it off. Banderas is a talent who deserved so much more, and instead, his contribution to Indiana Jones' final chapter is barely a footnote.
How did Looper come up with this list?
The selections for this roundup of controversial casting picks were made after considering not just the individual actors or the projects in question, but also how far off course everything went due to who specifically was filling the particular casting slot. Some of these picks were relatively straightforward, such as Chris Pratt in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" or the leads of "Citadel." Others were highlighting cases where great actors were left to flounder in subpar roles. In the case of Ezra Miller's dual role in "The Flash," the controversy surrounding them and the movie informed the selection, as it made the watch all the more difficult.
In the end, whether the issue was the wrong actor for the role or vice versa, everyone involved deserved better than what we ultimately got served.