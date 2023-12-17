Here's What Foxface From The Hunger Games Looks Like Now

After the success of Suzanne Collins' book trilogy "The Hunger Games," it was only a matter of time before the novels became a global film franchise. In keeping with popular book-to-screen series like "Harry Potter" and "Twilight," the final book was split into two parts, giving "The Hunger Games" a total of four movies.

An impressive cast was assembled to bring the dystopian world of Panem to life, with Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson leading the charge as District 12 tributes Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark. They were joined by a number of young actors, including Jacqueline Emerson who played the District 5 tribute Foxface. The movie marked the start of Emerson's career. "I've been acting since I was 6 years old, but not professionally. This is the best break I could have hoped for," she told "The Hunger Games" fan site Burnt Bread in 2012 when the movie premiered.

Although Foxface dies during that movie, Emerson remained a huge fan of the series and Lawrence's character and continued to attend premieres for the subsequent movies. She also walked the red carpet for the 2023 prequel, "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes." But by that time, it had been 11 years since Emerson made her big screen debut at age 16. Like her co-stars, she had quite the transformation over the decade. She's excelled in the entertainment industry and pursued some other creative avenues.