How Michaela Conlin's Yellowstone Character Changed Jamie Dutton Forever
Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) has always been the weak sibling in the "Yellowstone" family tree. Sent to law school when his siblings were becoming well-versed in ranching, he has never been able to live that down. Though he didn't know it at the time, he also has the distinction of being the only adopted member of the family. Even when it seems he has established some camaraderie, Beth (Kelly Reilly) reminds him of why he will always be an outsider. Jamie does his best to ingratiate himself with the Duttons, but he reaches the point of no return in Season 2.
While running for office, Jamie's team inadvertently hires an undercover reporter for New York Magazine. Michaela Conlin plays the journalist, Sarah Nguyen, who is interested in uncovering the corrupt practices of the Yellowstone ranch. Jamie eventually grants her an interview, which becomes one of the worst decisions of his life. Later, he tries to recant his quotes, but it is too late. He has revealed the things John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is more than willing to do, all in the name of his cattle ranching empire. It is easy for Beth to sit on her high horse and condemn Jamie's tactics, but it isn't nearly as bad as the accountability that Jamie holds himself to.
Sarah doesn't survive her encounters with the Duttons
Understanding the gravity of what he has done, Jamie knows he has to make it right. Buckling under the pressure of his father's expectations and his sister's constant belittlement, Jamie approaches Sarah to get her to back down from the story. Sarah tells him that there is no going back, and it makes him snap. He attacks and kills her in a move of blind passion. Even when he gets Rip (Cole Hauser) to make her death look accidental, he has already crossed the Rubicon. He did one of the worst things imaginable for his family, and he can't handle it.
While trying to endure his guilt about murdering an innocent woman, he finds that he is out of his depth. Jamie grabs one of his father's guns, intending to take his life. Though everyone on "Yellowstone" seems to hate Jamie, John can't allow his son to die by suicide. This marks a step towards redemption for Jamie, who always seems to be on the wrong side. But it also results in a scar that will never heal. No matter how much he proves himself to his family and tries to fit in, in the eyes of the Duttons, he will always be less than. Beth's hatred of Jamie for so many years has made it clear that no amount of redemption will cure him of his insecurity.
