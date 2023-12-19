How Michaela Conlin's Yellowstone Character Changed Jamie Dutton Forever

Understanding the gravity of what he has done, Jamie knows he has to make it right. Buckling under the pressure of his father's expectations and his sister's constant belittlement, Jamie approaches Sarah to get her to back down from the story. Sarah tells him that there is no going back, and it makes him snap. He attacks and kills her in a move of blind passion. Even when he gets Rip (Cole Hauser) to make her death look accidental, he has already crossed the Rubicon. He did one of the worst things imaginable for his family, and he can't handle it.

While trying to endure his guilt about murdering an innocent woman, he finds that he is out of his depth. Jamie grabs one of his father's guns, intending to take his life. Though everyone on "Yellowstone" seems to hate Jamie, John can't allow his son to die by suicide. This marks a step towards redemption for Jamie, who always seems to be on the wrong side. But it also results in a scar that will never heal. No matter how much he proves himself to his family and tries to fit in, in the eyes of the Duttons, he will always be less than. Beth's hatred of Jamie for so many years has made it clear that no amount of redemption will cure him of his insecurity.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org