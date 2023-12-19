Yellowstone: Who Is Branded On The Ranch?

In "Yellowstone," workers on the Dutton ranch are taught a tough lesson in loyalty. It's not just the cattle that are branded on this particular farmstead but also many of the employees and even a couple of family members.

This is because being branded by John Dutton (Kevin Costner) or Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) means that you can never leave the Dutton ranch again, at least not in a long-term sense. Furthermore, you'll be expected to get your hands dirty in ways that your average ranch hand probably doesn't need to worry about.

Before the present events of "Yellowstone," there were only four men who fell into this category. Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) is John's oldest ranch hand and likely the first to be branded, but it is not known how the practice first began. Along with Lloyd, Rip and Kayce (Luke Grimes) are both branded as boys. Finally, there is Wade Morrow (Boots Southerland), who betrays the brand and eventually becomes an antagonist in the show.