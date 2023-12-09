Yellowstone: Lloyd's Controversial Change In Attitude Is Deeper Than Fans Think

Justice is meted out a little bit differently when it comes to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. A place where men are branded for life to prove their loyalty to John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his enforcer, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), and where leaving the ranch can end up with a trip to the dreaded "train station," it's easy to see creator Taylor Sheridan's initial pitch of "The Godfather" set on a Montana Ranch in the show's plotting.

Still, some "Yellowstone" fans don't think that John's oldest and most loyal ranch hand, Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J. Smith), has gotten a fair shake for his years of loyalty to the family. Viewers will recall that in Season 4, Lloyd ended up in a bitter feud with a fellow ranch hand, Walker (Ryan Bingham), over the affections of Laramie (Hassie Harrison). However, one Redditor suggests that Lloyd's part of the conflict, which nearly ends with Lloyd killing Walker, is a bit deeper than this surface level. In fact, this user believes Lloyd's attitude is more a result of Walker's bending of the ranch's rules.

"All of a sudden, a new branded hand is hired in Walker, who publicly disobeys Rip, refuses to commit crimes, and eventually leaves the Ranch (not killed), which, according to the brand oath, shouldn't happen," u/saltyfarm3r wrote on the r/YellowstonePN subreddit. "On top of that, Walker gets to come back and retake a position at the ranch like nothing happened."