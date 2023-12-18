Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa Got Into Big Trouble On-Set Over Some Naughty Language

Ncuti Gatwa will play the eponymous Time Lord on "Doctor Who" for the foreseeable future, and his tenure on the show thus far has already been a learning experience for the actor. Having previously starred in Netflix's raunchy "Sex Education" series, Gatwa is used to saying naughty words; however, according to the actor, that type of language just doesn't fly on the set of "Doctor Who."

While speaking to Radio Times (via Digital Spy), Gatwa detailed his telling off from an influential "Doctor Who" staff member after he was caught using foul language. "I got called into [producer Russell T Davies'] office. Woo! And he let me know that that's not acceptable. 'Do what you want when you're out of costume, but when you're in costume, do not let us catch you swearing.' I was like, 'Fair enough.' And I guess that was a lesson."

Gatwa explained that being one of the newest members of the "Doctor Who" family will require him to be an upstanding role model due to the show's family-friendly nature. That said, he isn't the first actor to play the iconic Time Lord who went into the BBC sci-fi series not knowing what to expect.