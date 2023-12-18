Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa Got Into Big Trouble On-Set Over Some Naughty Language
Ncuti Gatwa will play the eponymous Time Lord on "Doctor Who" for the foreseeable future, and his tenure on the show thus far has already been a learning experience for the actor. Having previously starred in Netflix's raunchy "Sex Education" series, Gatwa is used to saying naughty words; however, according to the actor, that type of language just doesn't fly on the set of "Doctor Who."
While speaking to Radio Times (via Digital Spy), Gatwa detailed his telling off from an influential "Doctor Who" staff member after he was caught using foul language. "I got called into [producer Russell T Davies'] office. Woo! And he let me know that that's not acceptable. 'Do what you want when you're out of costume, but when you're in costume, do not let us catch you swearing.' I was like, 'Fair enough.' And I guess that was a lesson."
Gatwa explained that being one of the newest members of the "Doctor Who" family will require him to be an upstanding role model due to the show's family-friendly nature. That said, he isn't the first actor to play the iconic Time Lord who went into the BBC sci-fi series not knowing what to expect.
David Tennant's advice to Ncuti Gatwa
David Tennant, one of the most popular actors ever to wield a sonic screwdriver, recently reprised the role for "Doctor Who's" 60th-anniversary specials before passing the torch to Ncuti Gatwa, and the franchise veteran offered the newcomer some advice. According to Tennant, playing "Doctor Who" is terrifying, as the series is a worldwide phenomenon. Inheriting the role effectively means giving up one's privacy and always representing the series when you're out and in the public eye.
"The thing about something like this is: it's the peripherals, it's not the job," Tennant told Variety. "It's the other stuff that comes with it, that I didn't see coming. It's a show that has so much focus and enthusiasm on it. It's not like Ncuti hasn't been in a massive Netflix series ['Sex Education'], but 'Doctor Who' is on a slightly different level. It's cross-generational, international, and has so much history, that it feels like it belongs to everyone."
It's unknown if Tennant was ever reprimanded for swearing during his time on the show, but he clearly understands the responsibilities of playing the Doctor. And now, Gatwa has had a taste of that responsibility, too, judging by his conversation with Russell T Davies.