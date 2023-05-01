The Morning Show Renewed For Season 4 At Apple TV+

Apple TV+'s flagship series will return for a fourth season. On May 1, 2023, it was announced that "The Morning Show," which finished airing its second season back in 2021, has already been renewed for Season 4 — with Season 3 kicking off this coming fall.

As was reported by several outlets, including Deadline, Apple TV+ is betting big on the its first ever original series, which first premiered on the streamer in November of 2019. After lengthy delays, Season 3 will finally start airing in November, adding high-profile cast members like Stephen Fry, Tig Notaro, and Jon Hamm. Per Deadline, star Reese Witherspoon revealed that Hamm's involvement specifically has "everybody excited" for his role as Paul Marks, a media mogul set to face off against Billy Crudup's Cory Elliison.

Since Season 3 hasn't even come out yet, there's no word on when Season 4 will drop — or when it will even start filming. Still, fans of "The Morning Show" can rest easy knowing that its story is set to continue for a while, especially because Deadline also reported that the option for a fifth season is, in fact, on the table.