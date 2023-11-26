Whatever Happened To Charlie From Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory?

"But Charlie," warns Gene Wilder's Willy Wonka, in the last moments of the film that bears his name, "don't forget what happened to the man who suddenly got everything he always wanted." "What happened?" a young Charlie Bucket asks. Wonka replies, almost blankly, and without an immediate smile: "He lived happily ever after."

Peter Ostrum was just 12 years old when he was cast as Charlie in "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," the 1971 classic starring Wilder (fresh from one of his best films), directed by Mel Stuart, and produced by prolific TV and film producer David L.Wolper. Overnight, the boy from Cleveland, Ohio had gone from being a middle-schooler to a movie star, working with some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Indeed, Ostrum had in a real sense seemingly won his own golden ticket, and was even offered a prize as life-changing as the keys to Wonka's chocolate kingdom at the end of the experience. What he did with that prize, however, could not have been more different from his fictional counterpart.