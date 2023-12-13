Why Andre Braugher Really Left Homicide: Life On The Street

TV star Andre Braugher has died at the age of 61. While the actor is known for his recent credits, including Captain Holt on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and Ri'Chard Lane in "The Good Fight," longtime fans may point to his role on the classic police procedural "Homicide: Life on the Street" as one of his most iconic projects. For the first six seasons of the series, Braugher portrayed Detective Frank Pembleton. However, despite being one of the show's standout characters, Braugher abruptly left the series prior to its seventh and final season.

In a 2020 interview with Variety, Braugher spoke about why he decided to leave "Homicide: Life on the Street" behind. According to the actor, he sought to break into the mainstream of film at the time, though he did not find the same level of success on this front. "I've always been frustrated with the roles that are available," he said. "I've been very fortunate in that I've been able to book these jobs, but it's not as though I had a lot of auditions. It's not as though there's been a platter laid out for me to feast at in terms of roles."

At the time of his exit, Braugher gave similar comments, noting a desire to appear in more stage plays as well. "After years with the show the characterization could begin to take over Andre — rather than Andre playing Frank," the actor said at the 13th annual Television Critics Association awards ceremony (covered by The Spokesman-Review). "I have to make a little room for Andre to explore the things he needs to do."