Bridgerton Season 3 Release Date Continues A Controversial Netflix Trend

Historical fiction inhabits a unique place in the pop culture zeitgeist, as it allows fictional characters to populate all kinds of real-life events. This is an aspect that Netflix's "Bridgerton" taps into throughout its first two seasons and likely will continue to do as it heads into its upcoming third season.

However, the series is deviating from the release of the first two seasons of "Bridgerton" in one key way. Like "Stranger Things" and "The Witcher" before it, the show's upcoming season will be split into two parts, with Part 1 arriving on May 16, 2024, and Part 2 premiering on June 13, 2024.

While "Bridgerton" isn't the first series release that Netflix has handled in this manner, that doesn't mean that the practice will be accepted any more leniently by fans than it has been in the past. In fact, many Netflix subscribers have been very forthcoming with their annoyance about this kind of release schedule on social media. On the r/netflix subreddit, r/tylerthe_theatre maligned the practice in a thread, questioning the reason behind Netflix's change in its release strategy.

"What do you make of it, needlessly dragging out a season?" the user wondered. "Does it keep people watching rather than binging a season in a weekend? I don't hate it, but if the gap is like 2-3 weeks, I just don't really see the point, might as well be a few months to build up hype."