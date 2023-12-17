13 Little Known Facts About Melissa Barrera

It almost seems like the plot of some musical fantasy about making it big in Hollywood, but Melissa Barrera was actually a devoted fan of "In the Heights" on Broadway before she ended up getting cast in the eventual movie version.

Barrera told Cosmopolitan that way back in 2007, when she was a high school junior, she got to see the show on Broadway during a class trip. She told the magazine that the show moved her to pursue musical theater academically, which was something she had already been considering but wasn't sure about until she saw "In the Heights." "I was scared that it wasn't a viable career. I was scared that there was no place for me in the industry — that I was gonna go to school for four years and then not be cast in anything because I hadn't seen a lot of Mexicans on Broadway," she said.

Seeing the show was like a breath of fresh air that calmed her anxiety: "I was like, 'Oh, there's a place for me. I can be in this show. This is a story that's like mine. There are people that look like me,'" she recalled. That's a nice anecdote about the power of theater on its own, but the fact that she ended up getting cast in "In the Heights" more than a decade later makes it a pretty special Hollywood story.