Courteney Cox Was The Glue On The Friends Set According To Her Co-Stars

NBC's "Friends" gave audiences an entire decade of laughs and heartwarming reminders of the bonds of friendship thanks to the chemistry of its cast. For the six stars on the series, their camaraderie both in their roles and in reality has persisted nearly 30 years, especially now in the era of streaming, where the sitcom's story is still a popular favorite among fans. Each character had their own unique personality traits that endeared them to audiences throughout the varied situational comedy moments the program excelled at.

This could particularly be seen with the comedy's three free-spirited and independent female characters. Whether it was Phoebe's (Lisa Kudrow) aloofness, Rachel's (Jennifer Aniston) comical shallowness, or Monica's (Courtney Cox) hilarious compulsions, each of these actors went on to become just as influential as their characters.

But when the first day of filming commenced for Season 1, it was the show's only famous performer who was responsible for setting the tone of their working relationships for the next decade. According to Aniston and Kudrow, it was Cox amongst the three of them who was the glue that held their dynamic together while on set. Here is what they had to say.