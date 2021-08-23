There's Finally Some Forward Movement On Beverly Hills Cop 4

"Beverly Hills Cop 3" premiered in 1994, so it's been almost three decades since Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) last bamboozled the well-meaning people of Beverly Hills. Today, "Beverly Hills Cop 4" just took a major step towards becoming a reality.

Combined, the first three "Beverly Hills Cop" movies grossed more than $712 million at the worldwide box office (via The Numbers). Even so, progress on the next sequel in the franchise has been slow. "Beverly Hills Cop 4" has been in development as early as 2016, when the directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were announced to be involved with the project. In May 2019, El Arbi and Fallah told Entertainment Weekly that "Beverly Hills Cop 4" was still moving forward, with Eddie Murphy set to reprise his role as the fast-talking Detroit cop.

Since then, progress on the project has been stuck in limbo, but "Beverly Hills Cop 4" just got a major green light on the way to its completion. Here's the latest on the return of Axel Foley to the big screen.